Storm Chasers Drop Series Finale to Mud Hens

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers (12-14) put the potential tying and go-ahead runs on in the 9th inning Sunday, but could not push them across, falling to the Toledo Mud Hens (14-13) Sunday by a score of 2-1.

Omaha was first onto the scoreboard, as Abraham Toro singled with 2 outs in the 2nd inning and came around to score on an RBI triple from Josh Rojas.

After Luinder Avila worked a scoreless first inning, Ben Sears followed out of the bullpen and worked 2.0 scoreless innings, before Shane Panzini took over and worked a perfect 4th inning. Toledo tied the game in the 5th off Panzini on an RBI double, with Andrew Pérez taking over on the mound for the final out of the 5th.

Pérez worked a 1-2-3 6th inning and Chazz Martinez pitched a perfect 7th, but Martinez allowed his first run of the season in the bottom of the 8thth, as a 1-out RBI triple put the Mud Hens ahead 2-1.

Eric Cerantola came on behind Martinez and recorded the final two outs of the inning while stranding the bases loaded. Drew Waters walked in the 9th inning and Luca Tresh singled, but neither came across to score as the Storm Chasers dropped their 5th straight game to the Mud Hens, losing 2-1.

The Storm Chasers will return home and open a 6-game series with the Louisville Bats Tuesday at Werner Park with a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch in the series opener.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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