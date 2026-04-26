Tong's Six Strikeouts, Offense's Two-Run Fifth Inning Not Enough in Series Finale Loss at Worcester

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonah Tong

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Jonah Tong(Syracuse Mets)

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets dropped the series finale to the Worcester Red Sox, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

The Mets won two out of the six games this week. Syracuse batters struck out 15 times and never walked.

Worcester (15-11) struck first in the bottom of the third inning. After Matt Thaiss walked and Braiden Ward was hit-by-pitch, Nate Eaton launched a three-run home run to left field, giving the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

Syracuse (13-13) answered in the fifth. Yonny Hernández singled to start the inning and Ben Rortvedt followed with a base hit. With runners at the corners, Trace Willhoite lined an RBI double to left field, bringing home Hernández. Later in the frame, Nick Morabito grounded out to score Rortvedt, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Worcester responded in the bottom of the sixth. Vinny Capra singled and moved into scoring position on a passed ball before Matt Thaiss delivered an RBI single, extending the lead to 4-2.

The Red Sox added on in the seventh. After a single and two walks loaded the bases, Kristian Campbell lifted a sacrifice fly to score a run. Later in the inning, Capra lined an RBI single to stretch the advantage to 6-2.

On the mound, Jonah Tong was tabbed with the loss. The Mets No. 2 prospect recorded six strikeouts in 4.2 IP. Jonathan Pintaro followed out of the bullpen and worked into the seventh inning. Mike Baumann and Anderson Severino combined to finish the game for the Mets.

Syracuse heads back home on Tuesday to begin a six-game set against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Game time on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

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International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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