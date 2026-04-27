Redbirds Snag Series Win over Tides with Offensive Onslaught
Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 14-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.
Memphis took a firm grasp on the win with a nine-run top of the third inning. In total, all 10 Redbirds to take a plate appearance in the game reached base safely. Left fielder Joshua Báez led the way with a 3-for-6 day and added an RBI triple.
Third baseman Blaze Jordan and shortstop Cesar Prieto each smacked a home run. Memphis converted at a 5-for-15 rate with runners in scoring position.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out five in 4.0 innings pitched. Matt Pushard (1-0) earned the win with a perfect relief appearance. Luis Gastelum continued the great start to his Triple-A career with a perfect inning and lowered his ERA to 2.51 in 2026.
With the win, Memphis took a one-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 28 to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
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Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Snag Series Win over Tides with Offensive Onslaught
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- Memphis Takes Series Lead with Thursday Win at Norfolk
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