RailRiders Split Pair on Sunday

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a series-ending doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday at PNC Field, claiming the first game 6-1 but dropping the second 7-4 to snap their three-game winning streak. SWB took the series four games to two.

In the top of the second of game one, Rochester's Phillip Glasser staked the Red Wings to a 1-0 lead on an RBI double against RailRiders starter Dom Hamel.

A two-run homer in the home half of the frame against Red Wings' starter Andrew Alvarez gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the advantage. Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones walked to lead off the frame before Paul DeJong blasted his sixth homer of the year, 402-feet over the left field wall to put the RailRiders ahead 2-1.

The RailRiders added a run in the bottom of the third. Jonathan Ornelas bunted to first, advanced to second on a throwing error, and scored on an RBI single from Yankees rehabber Anthony Volpe for a two-run edge.

Payton Henry doubled to lead off the home half of the fifth, and Volpe slapped another RBI single to build a 4-1 cushion. Volpe went first to third on a Jasson Domínguez single, putting runners on the corners. After Max Schuemann reached on a forceout, Jones roped a two-run single to pull ahead five runs and cap the scoring.

Volpe was 2-for-4 with two RBI's and a run scored in his fourth rehab game with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate.

Hamel (1-3) tossed 5.0 frames, allowing one run on four hits, striking out four for his first victory of the year. Alvarez (2-1) pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits in defeat.

Game two featured Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck facing Rochester left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara.

Rochester grabbed an early 1-0 lead against Beck in the top of the first. Robert Hassell III doubled home Christian Franklin for the early edge. In the top of the second, Tres Barrera plated Trey Libscomb to extend the Red Wings' advantage by two.

Rochester put runners on the corners with no outs in the top of the third when Hassell III recorded a base hit for his second RBI of the contest, giving the Red Wings a 3-0 lead. Nationals #19 Prospect Andrew Pinckney drove home Abimelec Ortiz to pull ahead by four, built a five-run advantage on a Glasser single, and scored the fourth run of the frame on a Barrera bunt to put the Red Wings ahead 6-0. Hassell III added another RBI single in the top of the fourth to go in front seven.

The RailRiders cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the shutout. After Ernesto Martínez Jr. singled and Duke Ellis reached on a forceout, Domínguez ripped a two-run single to right, avoiding the shutout with a 7-2 score.

Down five runs heading into the sixth, the RailRiders scored two more runs to pull within three. Paul DeJong walked, and Ali Sánchez reached on a fielder's choice. With two outs, Duke Ellis scorched a two-run triple, narrowing Rochester's lead to 7-4.

The Red Wings answered in the seventh when Pinckney hit a two-run homer to close the offense.

Beck (2-2) threw 3.2 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits in the loss. Ogasawara worked 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Seth Shuman (3-0) recorded the win, pitching one inning and allowing two runs on two hits.

The RailRiders continue their two-week homestand against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, with Yankees #3 Prospect Elmer Rodriguez set to take the mound for SWB. Toronto is slated to send José Berrios on a Major League Rehab assignment. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 14-12







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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