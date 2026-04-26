Bats Crush Cubs 12-6 to Clinch Series Win

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats stormed ahead in their first turn at the plate, scored early and often, and never looked back to beat the Iowa Cubs in a 12-6 rout on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park, clinching a series victory.

The Bats won four of six games in Iowa this week to earn their first series win at Principal Park since Louisville and Iowa returned to the same league in 2021. Louisville has also won both of its road series this season, topping the road mark of the 2025 Bats, who earned only one road series win.

Sunday's onslaught began on the first pitch of the game, with Blake Dunn reaching on a double. He would come around to score two hitters later on a sacrifice fly from Hector Rodriguez. Two walks and a single would then load the bases for Ivan Johnson, who connected on an opposite-field grand slam to left-center for his fourth homer of the season, giving the Bats a quick 5-0 lead.

Louisville continued to add on as Will Banfield's RBI double and an RBI single from Garrett Hampson made it 7-1 Bats in the third. An inning later, RBI hits from Noelvi Marte, Michael Toglia, Francisco Urbaez, and Johnson plated more runs to get the Bats into double digits. An error by Iowa catcher Eric Yang got the Bats their 12th run of the game in the fourth.

On the mound for the Bats, Sam Benschoter got the spot start and allowed a run over three innings. In relief, Lyon Richardson pitched two innings to earn the win while Anthony Misiewicz, Tejay Antone, Hagen Danner, and Trevor Kuncl combined to finish the victory.

Offensively, Johnson's grand slam led the way for the Bats. He finished 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, the home run, and five RBI. Marte finished 4-for-6 with three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. Four other Bats recorded a multi-hit game in the win.

Next Game: Tuesday, April 28, 1:05 p.m. E.T. at Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (2-1, 9.47) vs. Storm Chasers Pitcher TBA







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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