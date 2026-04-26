Indians Drop Series Finale to St. Paul

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians dropped the series finale to St. Paul on Sunday afternoon, 3-1. Indy ended the six-game set with a 4-2 advantage for its first series victory of the season.

St. Paul (11-15) struck first for the second time in this six-game series, with Ryan Kreidler's two-run home run off José Urquidy (L, 0-1) in the top of the first inning marking the difference. Following the homer, Urquidy retired 10 of the next 12 batters, and struck out the side in order in the third inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, Gabby Gonzalez led off with a single for the Saints. Gonzalez advanced on a groundout, and Orlando Arcia brought him home with an RBI single to make it a 3-0 ball game.

After Alika Williams hit a single off Zebby Matthews (W, 1-2) in the second inning for the Indians first hit, the team remained hitless until the seventh inning when Davis Wendzel singled. A solo home run by Enmanuel Valdez broke up a shutout bid in with one out in the ninth inning against Luis García (S, 1).

The Indians have an off day on Monday before starting a six-game series at the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:45 PM PM ET. No starting pitchers have been named at this time.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.