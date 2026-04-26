First Triple-A Home Run for Cooper Pratt Highlights Sounds Win over Knights

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







Charlotte, NC - The Sounds will head back to Nashville with a 5-1 win over the Charlotte Knights in Sunday's series finale from Truist Field. A trio of home runs provided all five Nashville runs, including the first Triple-A home run for Brewers no. 4-rated prospect, Cooper Pratt. Rehabbing Quinn Priester pitched a scoreless outing to start the game, and Logan Henderson finished the afternoon on the mound with five strong innings of relief.

After walking three and hitting a batter in the first inning of his season debut on Wednesday, Priester started Sunday's ballgame off with a leadoff walk to Jarred Kelenic. He got fellow rehabber Austin Hays to strike out but issued a second walk in the inning and was forced to navigate runners on the corners following a couple of stolen bases for Kelenic. Priester induced an inning-ending double play to escape the first unscathed.

With two on and two out in the top of the second, Pratt worked a full count off Jake Curtis. The right-hander was making his Triple-A debut after being added to Charlotte's roster prior to Sunday's finale. Curtis left too much of his 91 MPH fastball over the plate for Pratt, who sent it over the left field wall to give Nashville a 3-0 lead. Pratt's first home run of the season proved to be all the run support the Sounds would need for the day. Priester worked around another walk and a hit batter in the second inning with a ground out, pop out, and his second strikeouts of the day. Jacob Waguespack took over with one out in the third and allowed just one baserunner over his 1.2 IP.

Ramon Rodriguez extended Nashville's lead with a solo homer in the sixth, and Luis Lara made it back-to-back games with a round tripper to set a new single-season career-high with his fifth home run of the season to make it 5-0.

Logan Henderson took over on the mound in the fifth and tossed three scoreless innings with four strikeouts despite allowing a single in each of his first three frames. The first time Henderson allowed consecutive Knights to reach base came in the bottom of the eighth following a leadoff single and walk. Henderson responded with back-to-back strikeouts before a two-out RBI single ended Nashville's shutout bid. Henderson added his third strikeout of the inning - seventh overall on the day - to leave two aboard. Back out for the ninth, Henderson struck out Dru Baker to start the inning and Kelenic to end the ballgame with the help of an ABS challenge initiated by his battery mate, Rodriguez. Henderson's nine strikeouts over his five innings helped set a new single-game high for his Triple-A career.

Nashville returns to action at First Horizon Park following an off-day on Monday with the start of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) Tuesday, April 28.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OFF THE PRATT: Cooper Pratt launched his first career Triple-A home run in the top of the second inning in Sunday's series finale against Charlotte. It was his first home run since August 16, 2025, with Double-A Biloxi and ended a 38-game home run drought for the 21-year-old, and no. 4-ranked prospect in the Brewers farm system. Pratt had a slow start to the season, including the first 13 games in April where he hit just .122 (6-for-49) with a double, two RBI, 10 walks, and four runs scored. He was 0-for-14 through the first three games of the series against Charlotte but finished off the week hitting .429 (6-for-14) with a triple, home run, four RBI, four walks, and five runs scored over the final four games.

POWER HOUR: Luis Lara hit just two home runs in 136 games played with Double-A Biloxi during the 2025 season. The Brewers no. 11-rated prospect matched that total through his first five games of this season with Nashville. He entered Sunday's finale sitting on four home runs through his first 25 Triple-A games after hitting a solo homer on Saturday night to match his previous single-season career-high that he hit with High-A Wisconsin during the 2024 season in 110 games. His solo home run in Sunday's finale not only helped set a new single-season career-high, but it was also the first time in his professional career with a home run in back-to-back games. He entered the season with just 10 total professional home runs over his first four seasons (391 games) and sits here at the end of April with five home runs through his first 26 games in Triple-A.

GOTTA HEND IT TO YA: Logan Henderson worked a season-high 5.0 IP on the mound and allowed one run on five hits. It was just the second run the Brewers no. 6-rated prospect has allowed this season in Triple-A. He now owns a 1.02 ERA through his first 17.2 IP. The nine strikeouts from Henderson set a new Triple-A career-high and were his most in a game since he struck out nine during his Major League debut on April 20, 2025, vs. the Athletics. Sunday's relief appearance was just the third of his professional career, and he is now 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA over 12.0 IP out of the bullpen with 19 strikeouts and two walks allowed. The 5.0 IP on Sunday was the most he had ever gone out of the bullpen, surpassing his previous career-high of 4.0 IP from May 8, 2025, vs. Norfolk. Both of his wins this season have come against Charlotte. The right-hander owns a 3-0 record against the Knights with 27 strikeouts and six walks and a 3.12 ERA since making his Nashville debut during the 2024 season.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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