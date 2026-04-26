SWB DH Game Notes - April 26, 2026

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Rochester Red Wings (12-13) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (13-11)

April 26, 2026 | Games 25 & 26 | Home Games 11 & 12 |

| PNC Field | DH First Pitch 1:05 P.M. |

Game 1: LH Andrew Alvarez (2-0, 4.66) vs RH Dom Hamel (0-3, 9.72)

Game 2: LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-1, 8.00) vs #21 RH Brendan Beck (2-1, 4.10)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 24, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked off the Rochester Red Wings 4-3 Friday night at PNC Field. Held scoreless through seven frames, the RailRiders tied the game in the eighth and won the game in the tenth for their second straight walk-off victory in extra innings against the Red Wings.

Rochester opened the offense in the third inning with a solo home run from Phillip Glasser off RailRiders starter Adam Kloffenstein, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 advantage. With two outs in the fifth, Kloffenstein was relieved by Yerry De Los Santos, who surrendered a home run to Nationals #18 Prospect Yohandy Morales. This put the Red Wings ahead by two. Through 6.2 innings, Rochester starter Andry Lara faced the minimum in all but one frame, allowing one hit and no runs, retiring 17 batters in a row until Yanquiel Fernández singled with two outs in the seventh. With the tying run at the plate, Lara struck out Oswaldo Cabrera to finish the frame clean.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the eighth against Rochester reliever Paxton Schultz. After Seth Brown walked to lead off the frame, Ernesto Martínez Jr. launched his fifth homer of the year, a two-run blast to right field, evening the game at two.

The Red Wings broke the tie in the tenth when Morales roped an RBI double, scoring Dylan Crews from second for a 3-2 edge. Andres Chapparo singled to put runners on the corners, but RailRiders reliever Harrison Cohen struck out the final two batters to stay within one score.

In the home half of the tenth, Duke Ellis led off with a sacrifice bunt, moving Cabrera to third. A wild pitch pushed Cabrera across to tie the game for a second time. Martinez Jr. came up big again by knocking home Ellis to walk off the Red Wings, winning the game 4-3.

Kloffenstein tossed 4.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits, and striking out three. Lara pitched 7.0 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and no walks, striking out nine. Harrison Cohen (W, 1-1) was credited with the win and Jackson Rutledge (L, 1-1) with the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

ALL PITCHING - The RailRiders pitching staff has been the best in all of Triple-A this week, holding a 2.08 earned run average in four games. In 39.0 innings, they have allowed just nine earned runs which is tied for least in the league. The arms have also issued only eight walks which is the least in the minor league's highest level.

LAST TIME ALVAREZ- Red Wings starter Andrew Alvarez faced the RailRiders earlier this season on April 2. The southpaw delivered five shutout frames while allowing just one hit. He issued just one walk to ten total strikeouts. Alvarez earned International League Pitcher of the Week honors after this dominant performance.

BULLPEN BETTER- The RailRiders bullpen holds a 3.83 earned run average now in 23 games played. This is fourth best in Triple-A while compiling nine wins and five saves. The relievers have issued the least number of walks at the minor league's highest level, which is 47 base on balls. With starting pitching going deep and a few doubleheaders mixed in, the bullpen has only pitched 87.0 innings this season.

EXTRA ENERGY- With Friday night's extra inning contest, SWB has now played in three extended games this season. The first was on March 29 at Buffalo when a seven-inning contest became 10 frames. The RailRiders won 5-4. Thursday was their first time in the eleventh inning, marking another win in three hours and twenty-five minutes. The team has recorded three walks-off victories thanks to Ernesto Martínez Jr, Jasson Domínguez, and Ali Sánchez on April 9 vs Durham with his game ending home run.

VERSUS LEFTIES - In their minimal time facing lefties in the batters box, the RailRiders hitters have compiled a .279 average against. The RailRiders faced multiple southpaw starters against Rochester earlier in the season. The team will see a pair of lefties today with Andrew Alvarez and Shinnosuke Ogasawara for the second time after seeing him on Tuesday. When facing lefties, the RailRiders have totaled eleven doubles and nine home runs, meaning half of their hits were for extra bases.

WELCOME DYLAN - The RailRiders added reliever Dylan Coleman to their roster and the righty made his season debut on Friday night. He tossed an inning of clean work allowing just one hit and a walk while striking out one. Coleman began the season on the injured list after being signed by New York on January 17.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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