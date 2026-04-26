WooSox Game Information

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







TODAY'S WOOSOX LINEUP

Braiden Ward CF

Mickey Gasper DH

Nate Eaton RF

Kristian Campbell LF

Mikey Romero 3B

Vinny Capra 2B

Tsung-Che Cheng SS

Nathan Hickey 1B

Matt Thaiss C

Jack Anderson RHP

TODAY'S WOOSOX ROSTER MOVES

The WooSox reinstated OF Braiden Ward from the suspended list today. Ward was suspended for on-field behavior that occurred on Apri 17 in Nashville and has missed the last seven WooSox games. Worcester is also involved in three moves from the managerial and coaching ranks. WooSox manager Chad Tracy and hitting coach Collin Hetzler have been promoted to those same roles with the Boston Red Sox while WooSox defensive coach Iggy Suarez will take over as acting WooSox manager.

Worcester has now made at least one player move during 19 of the last 20 days between April 7-26 (34 moves total). The only day they have not been involved in a player transaction during this stretch was on their off-day on Monday, April 13.

APRIL 26th SYRACUSE (13-12) at WORCESTER (14-11) 1:05 pm

Syracuse Mets RHP Jonah Tong (1-1, 5.66) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (1-0, 3.72)

Until We Met Again - The Worcester Red Sox and Syracuse Mets play their Sunday series finale this afternoon at 1:05 pm in what will be (amazingly) the final time the Mets play here at Polar Park this season. Worcester will make two separate visits to Syracuse and both will come in the second half of the season...6-games from June 30 - July 5 and 6-more games from August 18-23. The Mets took 2 of 3 from Worcester to begin this year from March 27-29, but the Sox lead this current 6-game set, 3 games to 2. Worcester is 2-2-0 in their first four series to begin the year...2 wins, 2 losses, and 0 splits.

The Iggy Era Begins - Iggy Suarez, 44, has been named today as the acting manager of the Worcester Red Sox. Suarez is in his second season as Worcester's defensive coach and has worked closely on a daily basis with former WooSox and now Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy. Iggy was the manager for the Red Sox Single-A affiliate the Greenville Drive for seven years and six seasons of play from 2018-2024 before joining the WooSox in 2025.

A former infielder in the Red Sox system between 2003-2009, Iggy reached Triple-A Pawtucket in 2009. He finished his playing career in the Independent Atlantic League from 2010-13 before transitioning to a coaching role.

Suarez was born and raised in New York and now spends his off-season in Houston. He was selected by the Red Sox in the 24th round of the 2003 Draft out of Texas State University. He spent most of four seasons with Double-A Portland from 2006-09 before finishing the 2009 season with the PawSox (20 games).

He began his coaching career as hitting coach for the former Lowell Spinners (Boston's short-A affiliate) in 2015 before becoming Lowell's manager in 2016-2017. Promoted to Greenville in 2018 he had been at the helm of the Drive until joining the WooSox in 2025.

Suarez led Greenville to the South Atlantic League Championship in 2023 behind a team that included Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Blaze Jordan, Marcelo Mayer, Chase Meidroth, and Kyle Teel.

Play Dates - Today's game will finish the WooSox home schedule for the month of April. They are 8-6 at home - going 1-2 in March and 7-4 in April at Polar Park with one game remaining. While Worcester weather has been cold and often windy over these past 41/2 weeks, it has been relatively rain (and snow) free. As a result, the WooSox have avoided any home postponements thus far. It marks only the second time in their six seasons at Polar Park that the WooSox will have been able to play all their March and April home games (15 total). In 2023 the WooSox played their first 16 scheduled Polar Park games until their first home postponement - a rainout on May 3, 2023 vs. Buffalo. The 2021 inaugural season of the WooSox did not begin until May 11 due to Covid-restrictions.

WooSox Promotions today at Polar Park

Today, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Most Improved Student Day; Kids Run the Bases post-game. Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.