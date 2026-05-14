WooSox Capture Game Two in Buffalo

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox pitcher Tommy Kahnle

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Worcester Red Sox pitcher Tommy Kahnle(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

BUFFALO, NY - Six pitchers combined to lead the Worcester Red Sox (22-17) to a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Bisons (20-21) on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

Devin Sweet (2 IP), Eduardo Rivera (2 IP), Jack Anderson (1 IP), Angel Bastardo (2 IP), Wyatt Olds (1 IP), and Tommy Kahnle (1 IP) combined to hold the Bisons to two runs. The half-dozen pitchers walked two and struck out 12.

The WooSox offense got going early. Nick Sogard led off the game with a single. Vinny Capra drew a walk. After Mikey Romero reached on a fielder's choice to put runners at the corners, Nate Eaton hit a sacrifice fly to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead.

Worcester scored three times in the top of the third to extend its lead to 4-0. Capra and Jason Delay singled home runs, while another run scored on an error.

The Bisons plated a pair in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a two-run single from Jonatan Clase.

The WooSox took a 4-2 lead into the eighth. In that inning, a passed ball led to Worcester's fifth run. Later in the frame, Braiden Ward's sacrifice fly made it a 6-2 game.

The WooSox and Bisons continue their six-game series tomorrow night at 6:05 pm at Sahlen Field. Jake Bennett is the scheduled starter for the WooSox. Chad Dallas is expected to toe the rubber for Buffalo. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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