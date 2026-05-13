Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 13 vs. Lehigh Valley

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-21) vs. Rochester Red Wings (21-19)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Ryan Cusick (0-3, 6.43) vs. RHP Andry Lara (1-2, 3.82)

HOT WWWWINGS: Looking to continue their recent success against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Rochester Red Wings opened a six-game homestand Tuesday night at ESL Ballpark, the first game of ROC the Lilac Week...the Red Wings defeated the IronPigs in shutout fashion, 3-0, behind two RBI from 3B YOHANDY MORALES and a solid 5.0-inning, no-hit outing from RHP LUIS PERALES ...Rochester looks to run their season-high four-game winning streak to five tonight, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against IronPigs RHP Ryan Cusick...

This is the second time the Red Wings have shut out Lehigh Valley in 2026 (4/11), and the first time they have done so at ESL Ballpark since 5/21/2022...Rochester has held the IronPigs scoreless 24 times since 2004, the most against any single team.

LARA & ORDER: Taking the ball for the Red Wings tonight will be RHP ANDRY LARA, who is slated to make his seventh start (8th app.) of the season...in the Coro, Venezuela native's most recent start on 5/7 at SYR, he allowed two earned on four hits across 5.2 innings, while striking out seven and walking none...Lara has struck out 39 batters against just seven walks this season for a K/BB of 5.57, which ranks second-best among all International League pitchers (min. 25.0 IP)...he also boasts' a K/9 of 10.64, 11th-best among IL pitchers (min. 25.0 IP) behind teammates LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ (7th, 11.91), and league-leader RHP RILEY CORNELIO (1st, 13.67)...

Rochester starting pitchers rank second in the IL with 195 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP this season...the Red Wings starting rotation has not ranked among the top three in strikeouts since they led in 2015 (656), and WHIP since they led in 2007 (1.19).

LUIS-ING SLEEP: RHP LUIS PERALES picked up his first win of the 2026 season in the series opener against the IronPigs last night...in 5.0 innings of work, the righty allowed no runs and no hits, while striking out three and walking four in 78 pitches...this marked the first time the Venezuela native has turned in 5.0 scoreless innings since 5/21/2024 with High-A Greenville (BOS), where he allowed only one hit in 5.0 innings while tying his career-high with 12 strikeouts...Perales has held left-handed hitters to a .113 batting average this season, which leads all International League right-handed starting pitchers, and ranks second overall behind Jacksonville southpaw Robby Snelling.

YO-HAN SOLO: 3B YOHANDY MORALES led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate last night, connecting on a pair of doubles while driving in two...since making his Triple-A debut in game one of a doubleheader on 5/24/2025 at SYR, Morales leads the International League with 91 runs scored, ranks second with 138 total hits, and fourth with 223 total bases...in 2026, the Miami product ranks fourth among all International League hitters (min. 50 AB) with a .390 (23-for-59) batting average at home...he is also T-7th with 23 total hits in front of his home crowd, and ranks eighth with a 1.075 OPS...

Morales is five hits away from tying Jack Dunn (143) for 11th-most by a Red Wing in the Nationals era (since 2021), despite playing in at least 14 fewer games than any player in the top 10.

REAL. COMFORTABLE. YEANS.: RHP EDDY YEAN locked down his International League-leading sixth save of the season last night, recording the final five outs of the ballgame without allowing a run on just one hit with a pair of strikeouts...he has now surpassed 2025 Red Wings saves leader Eduardo Salazar (5 SV) in just 40 games...Yean has not allowed a run in five consecutive appearances dating back to 5/2, allowing just one hit and one walk for a WHIP of 0.32 and BAA of .056 over that stretch... Yean is the first Red Wing to lead the IL in saves on 5/13 since at least 2004.

PITCH PERFECT: Last night's victory marked the Red Wings third shutout win of 2025, and first at ESL Ballpark...over the last 20 games dating back to 4/19, Rochester pitchers lead all Triple-A teams with a 3.88 ERA (72 ER/167.0 IP) and .222 batting average against...they also share the league-lead in runs allowed (83) and WHIP (1.25), rank second in hits allowed (137), and are T-2nd in saves (7)...over that same span, RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN (0.69) leads all Triple-A starting pitchers (min. 10.0 IP) in WHIP, while tonight's starter RHP ANDRY LARA ranks third (0.82), and last night's starter RHP LUIS PERALES is T-8th (1.00).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2014: 12 years ago today, the Red Wings shut out Columbus on a rain-shortened Tuesday night by a score of 6-0...RHP TREVOR MAY tossed a complete game shutout on the mound, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking two across 6.0 full innings...Rochester hit four homers on the offensive side of the ball, all coming in the fifth inning...this marked the only time the Red Wings have homered four times in one inning since at least 2004.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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