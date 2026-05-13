Six-Run Ninth Inning Dooms Redbirds in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 9-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz (0-2) was fantastic outside of a two-run home run the left-handed pitcher allowed in the first inning. Mautz allowed just those two runs in 6.0 innings on six hits, walked none and struck out a season high-tying seven batters. MLB Rehabbing Matt Pushard tossed a scoreless frame in relief and allowed one hit.

Eight of the nine Memphis batters reached safely in the loss. Left fielder Matt Koperniak drove in the lose Redbirds run with a two-out single in the bottom of the second inning. Koperniak and third baseman Ramon Mendoza each led the offense with a 2-for-4 effort on Wednesday afternoon.

With the loss, Memphis remained in a tie atop the International League standings with the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, May 14 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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