Memphis Allows Five Home Runs in Loss to Jacksonville

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 15-5 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis scored the first four runs of the game on a pair of two-run homers in the bottom of the first. Center fielder Joshua Báez broke out of a mini slump with an opposite field home run, his eighth blast of the season. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez smacked his fifth home run with two outs in the frame.

Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (4-1) allowed eight runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out four in 4.2 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher allowed three home runs in his first loss of the season. The Redbirds allowed a season-high five home runs in the game, the most allowed since July 30, 2024 at Durham.

With the loss, Memphis dropped into a tie atop the International League standings with the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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