Teel, Holliday, and Kjerstad Rehabbing in Charlotte

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Later this evening when the Charlotte Knights open up a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides, three Major League rehabbers will be taking the field.

For Charlotte, Kyle Teel begins his rehab assignment for the Chicago White Sox in his first action since Spring Training. Teel made his MLB debut last season and broke onto the scene with a .786 OPS in 78 MLB games. Tonight will be Kyle's first game in Charlotte since June 4, 2025.

On the other side of the diamond, the Norfolk Tides will have both Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad on hand for their respective rehab assignments. Holliday was the first overall pick in the 2022 draft and made his MLB debut on April 10, 2024.

Kjerstad, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, last played in an MLB game on June 6, 2025, and is preparing to come off a stint on the 60-Day IL.

All three players have been ranked among the best prospects in MLB over the last two years, with Holliday claiming the top spot in 2024.

Tickets to this week's homestand are available at CharlotteKnights.com.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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