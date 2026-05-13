Syracuse Rallies in Ninth, Tops RailRiders in 13

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 7-4 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held a two-run lead heading into the ninth, but Syracuse tied the game and used a three-run thirteenth frame to down the RailRiders. It ran four hours and eleven minutes for their longest game of the season.

Yankees #2 Prospect Carlos Lagrange allowed the first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk to Nick Morabito in the top of the second. With two outs, Lagrange came back to strike out Jihwan Bae, leaving three aboard to close the frame.

Mets #5 Prospect Jack Wenninger held onto the one-run lead over five innings, allowing only one hit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Marco Luciano in the bottom of the fourth.

Lagrange tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight before handing the ball to reliever Harrison Cohen in the sixth, who surrendered a solo homer to Hayden Senger to give Syracuse a 2-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored its first run in the home half of the frame. After Kenedy Corona and Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. walked, Corona moved to third and scored on a sacrifice fly to pull within one.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Payton Henry walked before Ornelas launched a two-run shot to left field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-2 advantage.

Seth Brown added a run in the bottom of the eighth, turning on a 90.5 MPH cutter and putting it over the right field wall for a 4-2 cushion.

The Mets answered with a two-run ninth inning. After Bae reached on an error, Mets #3 prospect Ryan Clifford doubled him home, and an RBI base hit from Yonny Hernández leveled the game at four.

Carson Coleman faced the minimum in the first two extra frames, and Danny Watson left two Mets stranded in scoring position in the top half of the twelfth to keep the contest tied.

In the home half of the frame, the RailRiders loaded the bases but could not push any runs across to win the game.

Morabito bunted safely to first, scoring Rudick from second in the thirteenth for a 5-4 Syracuse lead. The Mets added two more runs off position player Edison Duran to cap the scoring.

Wenninger threw 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Watson (3-1) was charged with the loss, and Anderson Severino (2-0) with the victory. Mike Baumann (S,1) earned his first save of the year.

The RailRiders continue their series with Syracuse for a STEM School Game on Wednesday afternoon. Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Syracuse has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is slated for 11:05 AM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 20-18







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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