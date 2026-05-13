Indians Outslug Bats Behind Garcia's Three Homers

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







Jhostynxon Garcia tied the Indianapolis Indians franchise record with three home runs and Victory Field era record with five hits in the team's 10-8 win over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The game featured 10 total home runs, five hit by each team, tying the most in a Triple-A game this season (Iowa at St. Paul, April 28).

The Bats (23-17) launched their first homer in the fourth inning, a solo shot from Edwin Arroyo. In a five-run frame to take the lead, Michael Toglia and Michael Chavis went back-to-back with home runs to cap the inning.

Garcia tied the game, 5-5, with his third home run in as many at-bats in the fifth frame. At 113.5 mph, it marked the hardest-hit ball of his professional career. Louisville's Héctor Rodríguez punched back in the bottom half of the inning with his seventh homer of the season. Davis Wendzel then counterpunched in the top of the sixth with his fifth home run of the campaign.

Leading, 7-6, Indy was not finished as they tallied three runs in the seventh inning for a 10-6 advantage. For Louisville, Rece Hinds hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Michael Chavis left the yard again for the game's 10th home run.

Antwone Kelly tossed 5.2 innings for the Indians, allowing six runs (5er) with six strikeouts and four home runs. Nick Dombkowski (W, 1-2) tossed 1.1 scoreless to follow him. Michael Darrell-Hicks and Beau Burrows (S, 2) each tossed 1.0 innings to close out the game.

Brandon Leibrandt for Louisville allowed five earned runs and four home runs across 5.0 innings. Caleb Ferguson (L, 0-1) allowed seven hits and five runs across 1.0 innings.

Indianapolis and Louisville meet again on Wednesday morning at 11:05 AM ET, with RHP Noah Davis (1-3, 3.44) taking the mound for Indy. LHP Nate Peterson (0-1, 13.50) will be on the hill for the Bats.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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