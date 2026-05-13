Iowa Drops Series-Opening Game in Nashville
Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (18-21) dropped the series-opening game to the Nashville Sounds (21-19) by a 9-3 score tonight at First Horizon Park.
Iowa jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as BJ Murray scored on a passed ball. Nashville tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning and scored two more runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
In the fourth, the I-Cubs cut the lead to 3-2 on a sacrifice fly from James Triantos, but the Sounds added two more in the bottom half of the frame to extend their lead to 5-2.
Nashville put up four runs on four hits in the fifth inning to take a 9-2 advantage. The I-Cubs fought back in the seventh inning as Owen Miller moved to third on a single from Justin Dean and scored on a throwing error.
Iowa will play at Nashville on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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