WooSox Bats Silent in Series-Opening Loss to Buffalo

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Kristian Campbell of the Worcester Red Sox

(Worcester Red Sox) Kristian Campbell of the Worcester Red Sox(Worcester Red Sox)

BUFFALO, NY - The Worcester Red Sox (21-17) managed just 4 hits and never led in a 7-2 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (20-20) in the series opener on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. The WooSox are now 2-5 on Tuesdays to start the 2026 season.

The Bisons jumped ahead 1-0 after the first three hitters in the bottom of the 1st inning. Ismael Munguia led off with a single off Worcester starter Raymond Burgos and Jonatan Clase followed with a double down the right field line to put runners on second and third. Munguia scored when Josh Kasevich grounded out to second base to give Buffalo the early lead.

Without notching a hit in the bottom of the 2nd, the Bisons extended their lead. With runners at second and third, both of whom walked, and two outs in the inning, a passed ball charged to WooSox catcher Jason Delay scored Willie MacIver, and Carlos Mendoza scored from second base on an errant throw from Delay to Burgos covering the plate to make it 3-0.

The WooSox got back into the game with single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings. Nick Sogard drove in Jason Delay from third base with a sacrifice fly in the top of the 3rd to cut the Buffalo lead to 3-1 and Vinny Capra made it a one-run game with a two-out RBI single in the 5th to score Braiden Ward to make it 3-2.

With two outs in the bottom of the 6th inning the Bisons reclaimed momentum. With Charles McAdoo at second base and two outs, Carlos Mendoza clubbed his first home run of the season to left center to extend the Bisons advantage to 5-2.

Buffalo got another in the 7th on an RBI single by Josh Kasevich to make it 6-2 and tacked on one more in the 8th on a single by Rafael Lantigua to put the Bisons on top 7-2.

The WooSox went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 9th to end the ballgame, and Buffalo pitching retired the final seven Worcester hitters.

Buffalo starer Austin Voth (1-0) got the win allowing two runs on three hits over 5.0 innings, while Burgos (0-1) suffered the loss in his WooSox debut allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits over his 5.0 innings.

The WooSox will look to even the series on Wednesday night in game two of the series at Sahlen Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm. The WooSox have not yet announced their starter, while Buffalo will turn to right-hander Grant Rogers (1-3, 6.35) to make his 8th start of the season. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 pm on the WooSox Radio Network.

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International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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