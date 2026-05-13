Right-Handed Pitcher Brandan Bidois Recalled by Pittsburgh
Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled right-handed pitcher Brandan Bidois. He is set to become the third member of the 2026 Indianapolis Indians to make their major league debut, following right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel (April 19) and shortstop Konnor Griffin (April 3). He will become the 39th Australian-born player in MLB history, following Cleveland's Travis Bazzana on April 28, 2026.
Bidois, 24, began the season with Indianapolis and made 15 appearances with a 3-2 record, 7.20 ERA (12er/15.0ip) and 23 strikeouts. He is fresh off perfect outings on May 7 and May 9 (Game 1) vs. Omaha, where he struck out five batters across 2.1 innings in relief. Indianapolis has relied on Bidois' heavy usage out of the bullpen, as his 15 outings are tied for the team lead.
The Pirates 2025 Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year climbed four levels in the organization last season, splitting time between Single-A Bradenton, High-A Greensboro, Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis. Bidois put together a stellar campaign, registering a 0.74 ERA (5er/61.0ip) with an 8-0 record, 69 strikeouts, 0.80 WHIP and .110 batting average against (22-for-200) across 40 minor league relief outings, giving up runs in only five appearances all season, and earned runs in just three of those.
In his fifth professional season, all with Pittsburgh, Bidois has totaled 107 minor league games with a 14-7 record, 2.59 ERA (39er/135.1ip), 184 strikeouts and a .168 batting average against (80-for-476).
Bidois was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Sept. 21, 2019, out of Brisbane, Australia. He had his contract first selected on Nov. 18, 2025.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
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