IronPigs Shut out by Red Wings Despite Strong Chuck King Outing

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-21) were shutout in the series opener 3-0 by the Rochester Red Wings (21-19) on Tuesday night at ESL Ballpark.

Yohandy Morales got the Red Wings out in front early, poking an RBI single in the first before doubling down with an RBI double in the 3rd to make it 2-0.

The 'Pigs were held without a hit thru the first five innings by Luis Perales (W, 1-4), as he struck out three, walking four in five no-hit shutout innings.

Chuck King (L, 1-2) nearly matched him pitch for pitch, but departed after five innings, having allowed two runs on three hits and two walks, striking out four.

Robert Hassell III knocked in an insurance run in the sixth with a safety squeeze bunt, scoring Dylan Crews, to make it 3-0 Rochester.

Three singles loaded the bases in the eighth for the 'Pigs, but a double play induced by Eddy Yean (S, 6) squashed that threat. Yean got the final five outs, striking out two for the save.

The IronPigs and Red Wings will tee it up again on Wednesday, May 13th with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Ryan Cusick gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Andry Lara for Rochester.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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