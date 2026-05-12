Bats Stay Home for Second Series against Indianapolis

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are back in action at home this week for their next series at Louisville Slugger Field. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 17 against the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The week features a number of exciting promotions and activities for fans of all ages, including our Nothing Night with baseball at its purest form on Tuesday, our Dessert Day on Friday, where five random fans can win a year of free Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Star Wars night, where fans can meet their favorite Star Wars characters with the Bats also wearing special Ahsoka Tano themed jerseys on Saturday.

New for this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Talk Radio 1080 AM on Wednesday, while streaming on Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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