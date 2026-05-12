Pink Knights 20th Anniversary Set for Friday

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release









Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights

(Charlotte Knights) Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights(Charlotte Knights)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Radiology of Atrium Health are partnering to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pink Knights - the fight against breast cancer. Pink Knights is an annual event dedicated to raising money, generating awareness, and honoring survivors and warriors each year. This season, the 20th anniversary of Pink Knights will take place at Truist Field on Friday, May 15th when the Charlotte Knights "Paint The Park Pink" for the 20th consecutive season.

As always, the Knights players and coaches will wear customized pink jerseys. The game-worn pink jerseys, a team signed Pink Knights Bat, a customized Pink Knights Glove, and an official Pink Base are all up for auction to raise money for Project PINK; a project that allows eligible women a free screening mammogram and follow-up care. Fans can bid on these items online. The auction is currently live and will run through 10pm on May 17th.

The first 1,000 women through the gates will receive a pink baseball courtesy of Charlotte Radiology. Additional pink merchandise will be available for fans to purchase on the concourse with all proceeds going towards Project PINK.

All nine members of the Knights starting lineup, prior to running onto the field at the beginning of the game, will present a pink rose to a Breast Cancer Survivor or Warrior. A pink ribbon flag in centerfield will be carried by care staff, family members, and supporters ahead of the game's first pitch.

The Pink Knights Winning Moment, scheduled to take place at the end of the fifth inning, is a survivor's heartfelt trip around the basepaths with players and coaches from both the Charlotte Knights and the Norfolk Tides by their side.

Doctors from Atrium Health will be present to accept a Check Presentation from the Charlotte Knights during the game.

To be a part of Pink Knights at the ballpark, fans can secure their tickets at CharlotteKnights.com.

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International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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