Morales Logs Three Hits, Drives in Two RBI in Game One Shutout

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Looking to continue their recent success against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-21), the Rochester Red Wings (21-19) opened a six-game homestand Tuesday night at ESL Ballpark, the first game of ROC the Lilac Week. The Red Wings defeated the IronPigs in shutout fashion, 3-0, behind two RBI from 3B Yohandy Morales and a solid 5.0-inning, no-hit outing from RHP Luis Perales.

The Red Wings avoided early trouble after two walks put the Pigs in position to strike first, but Luis Perales and the Wings escaped the opening half-inning unscathed. DH Christian Franklin had his third consecutive lead-off hit for the Red Wings, beginning their offensive activity for game one. Following a wild pitch and a tag-up to third, Franklin was in position to score the game's first run for Rochester. Shortly after, 3B Yohandy Morales hit his 21st RBI of the season, giving the Red Wings an early 1-0 advantage.

After a scoreless second inning, CF Dylan Crews reached first safely on a fielder's choice with two outs in the third. Shortly after, Crews scampered 270 feet all the way home after Yohandy Morales snuck his second RBI of the evening down the left field line, extending the Rochester lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third. Heading into the fifth inning, Perales and the Wings' defense had not allowed a hit, and continued their attempt at a shutout after the right-hander's third strikeout of the game, concluding an impressive outing for the righty.

With a no-hitter still intact, the Red Wings made a pitching change to begin the sixth. In for Perales came RHP Shawn Dubin, as he continued. After striking out one and recording a flyout, former Red Wing DH Carter Kieboom ended the no-hitter with a single to left field. However, his teammates could not keep up the momentum as another flyout retired the side.

Crews kicked off the bottom of the sixth with a single to right. He then advanced on a groundout and moved to third after a single from 1B Abimelec Ortiz. He traveled the final 90 feet home on a sacrifice bunt by LF Robert Hassell III, which made the score 3-0 and moved Ortiz to second. The momentum would be halted after a strikeout retired the side.

Lehigh Valley came to bat in the top of the ninth, still down 3-0. They went down in order, solidifying the Red Wings season-high fourth consecutive win.

Luis Perales made his seventh start Tuesday evening against Lehigh Valley. The Venezuelan native did not allow a single hit or run, while striking out three and walking four in his 78-pitch effort. Shawn Dubin replaced Perales to begin the sixth. Dubin, the former Houston Astro, pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit with a strikeout. RHP Seth Shuman entered in the top of the seventh inning for Rochester, faced seven batters in 1.1 innings of work while allowing two hits with a strikeout. RHP Eddy Yean came in to close for the Red Wings. The former Pittsburgh Pirate now leads the International League with six saves this season. The six-year veteran finished with one hit allowed and a pair of strikeouts to close out game one.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is RHP Luis Perales. The 23-year-old righty shut out the Iron Pigs in his 5.0 innings of work Tuesday evening. In terms of hits and runs allowed, this was the former Boston Red Sox farmhand's first scoreless outing of 5.0 or more innings pitched since June 10, 2023, when he allowed only one hit in 5.0 full frames.

Following a 3-0 victory Tuesday night, Rochester will look to run their season-high four-game winning streak to five Wednesday night against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. RHP Andry Lara is expected to take the mound for the Red Wings opposite RHP Ryan Cusick for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at ESL Ballpark.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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