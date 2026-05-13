Bats Drop Homer Filled Opener to Indians 10-8

Published on May 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







In a wild slugfest that saw a combined 10 home runs, the Louisville Bats dropped the opener of their six-game series to the Indianapolis Indians 10-8 on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Indians jumped in front in the opening innings with a pair of solo home runs from Jhostynxon Garcia, a solo shot from Tyler Callihan, and an RBI single from Rafael Flores Jr to make it 4-0 in the fourth.

Louisville used the long ball to get back into the game in the bottom of the frame as Edwin Arroyo's solo shot got the home team on the board. Following a Rece Hinds ground out that brought home a run, Michael Toglia's two-run homer tied the game at four. Michael Chavis then went back-to-back with Toglia, as his eighth homer of the season gave the Bats a 5-4 ead.

Indianapolis tied the game with Garcia's third home run of the night, a solo shot in the fifth. The Bats responded to retake the lead in the bottom half on Hector Rodriguez's solo homer, his seventh of the season.

The lead didn't last, as former Bat Davis Wendzel tied the game with a sixth-inning solo blast against rehabbing Reds reliever Caleb Ferguson. The game unraveled for Ferguson and the Bats in the seventh, as four more Indianapolis runs came in to score, putting the game out of reach at 10-6.

An Indianapolis error allowed the Bats to get a run closer in the eighth at 10-7. Chavis' second home run of the night made it 10-8 in the n inth before closer Beau Burrows wrapped up the Indians win.

The combined 10 home runs are tied for the most in a Triple-A contest this season, even with an Iowa/St. Paul contest on April 28.

Garcia led the way with three home runs for the Indians, going 5-for-5 in the win. For the Bats, Chavis homered twice while Arroyo also added a pair of hits.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 13, 11:05 a.m. E.T. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Nate Peterson (0-1, 13.50) vs. Ind ias RHP Noah Davis (1-3, 3.44) Promos: Wednesday's game is an Education Day game, with many local schoolchildren scheduled to be in attendance.







International League Stories from May 12, 2026

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