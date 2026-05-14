YoYo Homers Twice in Nine-Run Third, Crews & Lipscomb Join Home Run Parade

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a wild, hit-filled Wednesday night, the Rochester Red Wings (22-19) overpowered the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with six extra-base hits and came out on top by a score of 13-11. Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 7-2 lead after two innings, but the Red Wings responded with a nine-run third and carried that momentum to their fifth-straight victory. 1B Yohandy Morales homered twice in the third inning alone, and finished with three hits and three RBI out of the fourth spot in the lineup. The first four batters in the Red Wings order combined for nine total hits, including a homer and a double from RF Dylan Crews, who drove in a game-high four RBI.

Lehigh Valley CF Steward Berroa led off the game with a double down the right field line and moved to third on a groundout in the following at-bat. Former Red Wing 1B Carter Kieboom followed, and drove in the game's first run via an RBI single the other way to make the score 1-0 in favor of the IronPigs.

Coming to the plate with one out in the ensuing half-inning, Red Wings C Harry Ford worked a walk to put himself on first base for RF Dylan Crews. The former No. 2 overall pick in 2023 connected on a first-pitch slider and pulled it 377 feet and over the left-center field fence for his fifth home run of the year, pushing Rochester back in front, 2-1. 1B Yohandy Morales followed suit with a single to push his hitting streak to five games, but was stranded at first after a pair of outs retired the side.

Lehigh Valley kept things rolling in the top of the second, kicked off by a leadoff walk to SS Christian Cairo. He then stole his 10th base of the season to put himself into scoring position, and a single from C Caleb Ricketts in the following at-bat put runners on the corners. With still no outs in the inning, 3B Robert Moore snuck a ground ball back up the middle for a single, allowing Cairo to score and tie the game at two apiece. Steward Berroa then made it back-to-back hits, hooking a line drive down the right field line that hopped over the wall for a ground-rule double that allowed Ricketts to score and Moore to move to third. Moore then crossed the plate on a base hit from RF Dylan Moore, and Berroa scored the IronPigs fifth run of the game on a groundout the following at-bat. A groundout was followed by a pitching change before DH Bryan De La Cruz worked a walk to load the bases. Coming to the plate for the second time in the inning, Christian Cairo worked his second free pass of the frame to force home Carlson and make the score 6-2. Another walk to Caleb Ricketts increased the IronPigs' lead to five before a strikeout ended the inning.

Rochester responded with some two-out fireworks in the bottom of the second inning. CF Robert Hassell III worked a walk on five pitches to lead things off. In the following at-bat, a full-count ball was challenged and overturned for strike three, which resulted in a strikeout and caught stealing in the same sequence to clear the bases. 2B Levi Jordan ignited the rally after he reached first base on a throwing error, and moved to second on LF Christian Franklin's team-leading 26th walk of the season. Harry Ford then came through in the clutch, roping an RBI single the other way to right to cut the IronPigs' lead to 7-3.

Rochester tossed their first scoreless half-inning in the top of the third, and Yohandy Morales came to the plate for Rochester to lead off the bottom half. The University of Miami product drove a 1-1 sinker to straightaway center field, which landed 412 feet away and over the fence for his eighth homer of the season. 3B Andrés Chaparro was next in the order, and worked a walk to kick things off once again. A wild pitch moved him to second, and an attempted throw to the base on the play skipped into center field and moved him to third with still no outs. DH Abimelec Ortiz worked a walk to put runners on the corners, and SS Trey Lipscomb looped a shallow fly ball to center field that dropped for a hit. Chaparro scored on the play to make the score 7-5. With runners on first and second, Levi Jordan drove a deep fly ball that just deflected off the top of the glove of the IronPigs right fielder, which held Jordan to a single and moved each runner up a base. Christian Franklin capitalized on the run-scoring opportunity, dunking a single through the left side to make the score 7-6.

With a chance to take the lead, Harry Ford stepped up to the plate for the third time in the first three innings. The 2026 WBC participant with Great Britain delivered the biggest swing of the night thus far, driving a double into the left-center field gap that came off the bat at 103 MPH and hopped over the wall for another ground-rule double. Two runs scored on the play, and Rochester took their first lead of the night, 8-7. The rally did not end there, as Dylan Crews notched a double of his own to increase the Red Wings' lead to 10-7. Yohandy Morales continued the onslaught, becoming the first Rochester hitter since 1985 to homer twice in the same inning. His second two-run shot traveled 394 feet to right-center field and made the score 12-7. Rochester finished the inning with nine total runs scored, tied for the most in a single inning in franchise history.

The Red Wings came to bat in the fourth with their five-run lead still intact. Trey Lipscomb picked up right where Morales left off, launching a homer of his own 402 feet over the right-center field fence. The Tennessee alum's sixth homer of the year stretched Rochester's lead to 13-7.

Both teams traded zeroes in the fifth and sixth, and Dylan Moore led off Lehigh Valley's half of the seventh with a sharply hit single through the right side. In his fourth plate appearance of the night, Christian Cairo switched fields with a base hit to left to put runners on the corners. Following a pop-up, Cairo swiped his second bag of the night to put both runners into scoring position. Steward Berroa came to the plate with two outs and notched the IronPigs third single of the inning, plating both runners and cutting the Red Wings lead to 13-9.

The eighth inning proved to be scoreless, and the IronPigs came to the plate in the ninth with three outs to spare and four runs to get. Christian Cairo led off with a single and, after a pitching change, moved to second on a groundout. Robert Moore took advantage of the scoring situation and drove in Lehigh Valley's 10th run of the game with a ground ball single to center field. Moore then moved to second on defensive indifference following a strikeout for the second out, and came around to score on an RBI single off the bat of RF Dylan Carlson to make the score 13-11. A fly out to center field ended the rally there, handing the Red Wings their fifth-straight win in a high-flying affair.

RHP Andry Lara toed the rubber for the Red Wings Wednesday night, in what was his seventh start (8th app.) of 2026. The right-hander allowed seven earned on six hits across 1.2 innings, while striking out and walking a pair. He was replaced by RHP Luke Young in the second, who recorded the last out of the inning and first two of the third, keeping Lehigh Valley out of the hit column while allowing four walks with one strikeout one through 1.0 full frame. RHP Jack Sinclair followed and delivered 1.1 hitless innings while walking one. LHP Zach Penrod was called on next, and twirled 2.0 hitless innings of his own with a strikeout. RHP Andre Granillo took over to begin the seventh and recorded six outs while allowing three earned on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. LHP Erik Tolman took over for the second batter of the ninth and finished things off, allowing one earned on two hits with a strikeout.

1B Yohandy Morales is your Red Wings Player of the Game Wednesday night. The 2023 second-round pick finished the night 3-for-5 and became the first Red Wing since Lee Granger on July 29, 1985, against Toledo to homer two different times in one inning. Morales has now hit safely in five consecutive games, including three-straight three-hit games dating back to Sunday afternoon. Across 19 games at ESL Ballpark this season, he carries a .406/.458/.719 slash line with eight extra-base hits (6 HR, 2 2B) and 13 RBI in just 72 plate appearances.

Rochester looks to run their season-long winning streak to six games in game three of their series against Lehigh Valley Thursday night. LHP Andrew Alvarez will take the mound for the Red Wings against IronPigs southpaw Tucker Davidson. The first pitch is once again slated for 6:05 p.m.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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