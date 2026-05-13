WooSox Game Information

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

1B Nick Sogard

SS Vinny Capra

3B Mikey Romero

CF Nate Eaton

LF Allan Castro

DH Jason Delay

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

C Matt Thaiss

RF Braiden Ward

RHP Devin Sweet

MAY 13th WORCESTER (21-17) at BUFFALO (20-20) 6:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Devin Sweet (1-1, 4.95) vs. Buffalo Bisons RHP Grant Rogers (1-3, 6.35)

Wing Wednesday - The Worcester Red Sox look to even their 6-game series in Buffalo at a victory apiece when they play game two of the series against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) tonight at 6:05 pm at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. Tonight is "Wing Wednesday @ Pub at the Park at Sahlen Field" with all you can eat wings. At every Wednesday Bisons home game, fans can enjoy all you can eat wings from a different 2026 Wing Fest Restaurant. Tonight the great wings come from Old Union Hotel in Binghamton, NY. For those who love their wings...Worcester to Buffalo is a little over 6 hours via car. For those who can't make the trip to Upstate New York, tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

Two-Faced - Worcester has currently lost back-to-back games for only the third time this season. They need a win tonight to avoid dropping 3 in a row for the first time since their season-high 5-game losing streak from April 14-18 (all those in Nashville). Besides that skid and their present time two defeats in their last two games, the only other time Worcester has fallen twice in a row came on May 2 & 3 in Rochester.

Win Some and Lose Some - The WooSox are 2-2 in their last 4 games, while also going 3-3, 5-5, and 6-6 (since April 28).

Alone (barely) at the Top (of the IL East anyway) - Worcester is still alone in 1st-place in the International League East division with their 21-17 record. Syracuse is a 1/2-game back at 21-18 followed by three clubs, Scranton/WB, Rochester, and Jacksonville who are all 1-game behind. Bufalo is 20-20 on the year and 2 GB of the front-running WooSox. Worcester has been alone or had a share of first since April 30. Memphis & Gwinnett are tied for 1st-place in the IL West division as they share the overall league lead with their 25-15 records.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series in Buffalo against the Bisons:

Thur. 6:05 pm LHP Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.86) vs. RHP Chad Dallas (0-2, 3.60)

Fri. 6:05 pm RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 4.08) vs. RHP CJ Van Eyk (1-1, 3.13)

Sat. 1:05 pm TBD or LHP Alec Gamboa (1-1, 5.00) vs. LHP Josh Fleming (1-2, 2.49)

Sun. 1:05 pm LHP Raymond Burgos (0-1, 1.80) vs. TBD

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 14-for-48, .292 in his last 13 games with 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 BB, 2 SB, 9 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 25 of his last 30 games (32-for-113, .283) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 10 of his last 12 games (16-for-42, .381) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 10 BB, 14 runs scored and has hit safely in 20 of his last 24 games (29-for-85, .341) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 28 runs scored. Is 1st in the International League with his .458 OBP, 2nd in OPS (1.012), is tied for 6th in the league with 10 doubles, and 5th with 30 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Last 15 games is 18-for-61, .295 with 5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, and 8 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. Hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (12-for-28, .429) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Nick Sogard Had his 5-game hitting streak end on Tuesday but had 2 walks and a SF. Hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (7-for-20, .350) with 4 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 7 BB, and 4 runs. Last 16 games is 18-for-54, .333 with 6 2B, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 20 BB, and 14 runs scored. He has reached base safely in 30 of his 34 games this season. Leads the league with 35 walks.

Braiden Ward Has hit in 7 of his last 8 games (8-for-25, .320) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 7 runs, and 10 SB. Has been hit by pitch 12 times in his 25 games played to lead the league. Also leads league in Stolen Bases (19).

Tayron Guerrero In 12 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 15.2 IP. Is tied for 7th in the International League with 3 SV.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 7 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 8 SO.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 2 ER in his last 12.1 IP (8 relief appearances).







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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