Stripers Serve up Three Homers in 7-2 Loss to Durham

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Home runs by Logan Davidson, Blake Sabol, and Carson Willliams backed strong pitching as the Durham Bulls (16-25) handed the Gwinnett Stripers (25-16) a 7-2 loss on Wednesday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. The six-game series is tied 1-1.

Decisive Plays: A solo home run by Davidson (5) and a two-run homer from Sabol (6) in the fifth inning helped propel the Bulls to a 4-0 lead against Victor Mederos (L, 1-1). The Stripers scored in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Brewer Hicklen and an error on a grounder from Aaron Schunk to cut it to 4-2. Gwinnett went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, however, stranding two on base in the fifth and failing to score with two on and one out in the seventh. RBI hits from Cooper Kinney and Davidson, along with a solo home run from Williams (5) extended the Durham lead to 7-2, where it finished.

Key Contributors: Hicklen (0-for-2, RBI) tallied Gwinnett's lone RBI. Mederos worked four scoreless innings before exiting in the fifth trailing 3-0. Jonathan Heasley (W, 2-2) fanned two batters and allowed no runs on two hits over 4.2 innings for the Bulls. Davidson (2-for-4, homer, triple, 2 RBIs) had a multi-hit day in the win.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 5-2 on Wednesdays and 5-7 in day games. Jim Jarvis stole two bases, raising his team-leading total to 17.

Next Game (Thursday, May 14): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Throwback Thursday, we're throwing back the prices (and the themes) every Thursday night, with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers. TV Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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