Homestand Highlights: Stripers to Honor Military During Series vs. Durham

Published on May 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers will honor members of the military and highlight local businesses during a week-long homestand at Gwinnett Field from May 12-17. The six-game series vs. the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) includes Heart of Gwinnett Night (presented by Northside Hospital) on May 15 and Salute to Armed Forces Night on May 16.

The series also includes the season's third 5-4-3 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs (May 12) and second Education Day (May 13), and 50's & 60's Night as part of Throwback Thursday (May 14).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Durham (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- 5-4-3 Tuesday, Presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Come out to the ballpark every Tuesday for $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers & souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn & nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs.

Wednesday, May 13 vs. Durham (11:05 a.m.)

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.

- Education Day: Schools from across Gwinnett County and beyond come to Gwinnett Field for a fun and educational morning game.

Thursday, May 14 vs. Durham (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

- Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices (and the theme) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers.

- 50's & 60's Night: Step back in time for Throwback Thursday at Gwinnett Field with our 50s & 60s Night. Enjoy classic hits, vintage vibes, and nostalgic fun as we celebrate the golden era of music, style, and baseball. Dress the part and relive the good old days.

Friday, May 15 vs. Durham (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Heart of Gwinnett Night, presented by Northside Hospital: The Stripers, in partnership with Northside Hospital, take time to recognize the amazing accomplishments of the Northside Hospital Heart Institute along with Gwinnett businesses that are truly the heart of Gwinnett.

- Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after the game (weather permitting).

Saturday, May 16 vs. Durham (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Salute to Armed Forces Night: Join the Stripers in a night of recognition for veterans and active-duty service members of all branches of the United States Armed Forces.

- 2025 Armed Forces Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola: Be one of the first 1,750 fans in the ballpark and receive an Armed Forces Replica Jersey, as worn by the Stripers (including Ronald Acuña Jr.) during the 2025 season! Sizes M and XL.

Sunday, May 17 vs. Durham (4:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 3:00 p.m.

- Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases. It's fun for the family all day long!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from May 11, 2026

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