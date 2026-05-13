SWB Game Notes - May 13, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (21-18) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-18)

May 13, 2026 | Game 39 | Home Game 20 | PNC Field | First Pitch 11:05 A.M.

RH Jack Weisenburger (0-1, 6.75) vs #21 RH Brendan Beck (2-2, 5.11)

Weisenburger (5/5 vs ROC): 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 HB, 2 BB, 4 SO, 79 P (41 S) [Red Wings, 3-2 (6)]

Beck (5/7 vs TEX): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 1 SO, 52 P (28 S) [Yankees, 9-2]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Syracuse Mets 7-4 Tuesday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre held a two-run lead heading into the ninth, but Syracuse tied the game and used a three-run thirteenth frame to down the RailRiders. It ran four hours and eleven minutes for their longest game of the season.

Yankees #2 Prospect Carlos Lagrange allowed the first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk to Nick Morabito in the top of the second. With two outs, Lagrange came back to strike out Jihwan Bae, leaving three aboard to close the frame. Mets #5 Prospect Jack Wenninger held onto the one-run lead over five innings, allowing only one hit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Marco Luciano in the bottom of the fourth. Lagrange tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out eight before handing the ball to reliever Harrison Cohen in the sixth, who surrendered a solo homer to Hayden Senger to give Syracuse a 2-0 edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored its first run in the home half of the frame. After Kenedy Corona and Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. walked, Corona moved to third and scored on a sacrifice fly to pull within one.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Payton Henry walked before Ornelas launched a two-run shot to left field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-2 advantage. Seth Brown added a run in the bottom of the eighth, turning on a 90.5 MPH cutter and putting it over the right field wall for a 4-2 cushion. The Mets answered with a two-run ninth inning. After Bae reached on an error, Mets #3 prospect Ryan Clifford doubled him home, and an RBI base hit from Yonny Hernández leveled the game at four.

Carson Coleman faced the minimum in the first two extra frames, and Danny Watson left two Mets stranded in scoring position in the top

half of the twelfth to keep the contest tied. In the home half of the frame, the RailRiders loaded the bases but could not push any runs across to win the game. Morabito bunted safely to first, scoring Rudick from second in the thirteenth for a 5-4 Syracuse lead. The Mets added two more runs off position player Edison Duran to cap the scoring.

Wenninger threw 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing one hit and striking out seven. Watson (3-1) was charged with the loss, and Anderson Severino (2-0) with the victory. Mike Baumann (S,1) earned his first save of the year.

NEWS AND NOTES

THE LONGEST RIDE - Last night's thirteen inning, four hour and eleven-minute contest was the RailRiders longest game of the season both in length and in time. It was the first time they have gone thirteen innings since April 20, 2015 when they had a 15-inning walk off win against Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders have now played in eight extra-inning games this summer for a 5-3 record.

MESSINGER MAIL - Zach Messinger has impressed lately out of the bullpen in all different spots for Manager Shelley Duncan. With 1.0 clean innings on Sunday, he has now pitched 8.2 frames scoreless for the RailRiders. He allowed just one hit and five walks with five strikeouts. Messinger has lowered his ERA to 4.37 in ten appearances through 22.2 innings of work. The 26-year-old has been back and forth between starter and reliever after being drafted by NYY in the 13th round back in 2021 but has only worked out of the bullpen this summer.

MINI SUBWAY SERIES - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse meet up for their second of four series on the summer. In their first contest's the RailRiders were only able to steal one win in five games played. One contest was rained out at NBT Bank Stadium and is set to be made up on June 3 as a part of a road doubleheader. The teams will not meet up again at PNC Field until the end of July. Last season, SWB won the matchups with a 17-7 record.

CASTRO'S CALL UP - RailRiders reliever Kervin Castro received the call up to the New York Yankees on May 8. The righty followed Max Fried out of the bullpen in a game against the Brewers. Castro tossed two innings allowing a run on a pair of hits while striking out two. It was his first time in the big leagues in 1,357 games when he pitched for San Francisco and Chicago (AL) in 2022. Castro was signed by the Yankees on December 6, 2023 and was added to the 40-man roster at the end of the 2025 season.

CATCHER BATTERY- Payton Henry and Ali Sánchez split time behind the dish as the two main catchers on the RailRiders roster. Sánchez has played in 23 games holding a .282 average with four home runs. Henry has played in 24 games with a .264 average and with four doubles and three long balls. Henry's arm has impressed, throwing out 12 batters in 36 stolen base opportunities. Sánchez has nabbed ten runners stealing in 28 total chances, including three last week.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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