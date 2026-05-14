Four Knights Go Deep Yet Tides Come out on Top
Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The baseball was flying out of the ballpark on Wednesday night at Truist Field. Four Charlotte Knights players touched them all with round-trippers and Charlotte poured in eight runs on 13 hits. However, the Norfolk Tides used a late longball of their own to top Charlotte 9-8.
Korey Lee brought in the first run of the contest with a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning. Lee was just warming up. The Charlotte backstop also delivered two triples later in the game; the first multi-triple game of professional his career.
Norfolk knotted the score with a Home Run in the second but Braden Montgomery delivered a solo shot in the third for his first round-tripper at the triple-A level. The Tides responded with the game's next seven runs and Charlotte trailed 8-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Jacob Gonzalez singled home Lee and brought the Knights back within five at 8-3. In the seventh, Dru Baker hit a solo homer, Lee ripped an RBI triple, Gonzalez clubbed a two-run shot, and Oliver Dunn hit a game-tying Home Run.
Unfortunately, in the top of the ninth, former Charlotte Knight Ryan Noda hit his second homer of the game and put the visitors back in front for good.
Rikuu Nishida delivered another multi-hit performance from the leadoff spot and Caden Connor extended his hitting streak in a night full of offense.
Charlotte will attempt to snap their skid on Thursday evening with game three against Norfolk set for 7:04pm ET.
International League Stories from May 13, 2026
- YoYo Homers Twice in Nine-Run Third, Crews & Lipscomb Join Home Run Parade - Rochester Red Wings
- Four Knights Go Deep Yet Tides Come out on Top - Charlotte Knights
- Iowa Drops Third in a Row, Falls to Nashville 4-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Christian Cairo Reaches Base Five Times But 'Pigs Outslugged by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Noda Launches Game-Winning Home Run - Norfolk Tides
- Buffalo Bisons Fall to Worcester Red Sox, 6-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Capture Game Two in Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Buffalo Bills Greg Rousseau to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at ESL Ballpark Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Storm Chasers Walk off Mud Hens 3-2 to Tie Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
- May 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Hens Drop a Close One at Storm Chasers, 3-2 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Six-Run Ninth Inning Dooms Redbirds in Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Wins Fourth Straight Game with 9-1 Victory at Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bush Ties Career High Hits in Bulls Win - Durham Bulls
- Indians Walked off by Bats - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Serve up Three Homers in 7-2 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Marte's Walk-Off Gives Bats 6-5 Win - Louisville Bats
- Beck, RailRiders Ride Two-Hitter, Grand Slam to Matinee Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets Only Muster Two Hits in Shutout Loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 13 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - May 13, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Outplay Storm Chasers in 19-1 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Storm Chasers Drop Opener 19-1 to Mud Hens - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bastidas Blasts Two Homers, Shrimp Score Eight in Fifth to Beat Redbirds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.