Four Knights Go Deep Yet Tides Come out on Top

Published on May 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The baseball was flying out of the ballpark on Wednesday night at Truist Field. Four Charlotte Knights players touched them all with round-trippers and Charlotte poured in eight runs on 13 hits. However, the Norfolk Tides used a late longball of their own to top Charlotte 9-8.

Korey Lee brought in the first run of the contest with a fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning. Lee was just warming up. The Charlotte backstop also delivered two triples later in the game; the first multi-triple game of professional his career.

Norfolk knotted the score with a Home Run in the second but Braden Montgomery delivered a solo shot in the third for his first round-tripper at the triple-A level. The Tides responded with the game's next seven runs and Charlotte trailed 8-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Jacob Gonzalez singled home Lee and brought the Knights back within five at 8-3. In the seventh, Dru Baker hit a solo homer, Lee ripped an RBI triple, Gonzalez clubbed a two-run shot, and Oliver Dunn hit a game-tying Home Run.

Unfortunately, in the top of the ninth, former Charlotte Knight Ryan Noda hit his second homer of the game and put the visitors back in front for good.

Rikuu Nishida delivered another multi-hit performance from the leadoff spot and Caden Connor extended his hitting streak in a night full of offense.

Charlotte will attempt to snap their skid on Thursday evening with game three against Norfolk set for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from May 13, 2026

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