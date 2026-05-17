Charlotte Steamrolls Norfolk in Sunday Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Sunday afternoons at Truist Field have been kind to the hometown Charlotte Knights this year. Earlier today was no different. The Knights took it to the Norfolk Tides in their series finale and came away with a 15-3 win.

Jacob Gonzalez once again paced the offense. The Charlotte shortstop went 4-for-5 with a Home Run, two doubles, and four runs batted in. Oliver Dunn and Dustin Harris also hit Home Runs for the Knights, although both came off of a Norfolk position player pitching with the game already out of hand.

Gonzalez's two-run blast came in the first inning and opened the scoring. The Tides leveled the contest with a pair of runs in the third; however, that was the only damage allowed by the Knights' starting pitcher Duncan Davitt.

Korey Lee's two-run single and Harris' RBI triple in the bottom of the third inning lifted Charlotte to a 5-2 advantage. Braden Montgomery, Dunn, and Gonzalez all added RBI hits in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Davitt spun five innings en route to his first win of the campaign. Garrett Schoenle, Adisyn Coffey, Jordan Leasure, and Ben Peoples took care of the final four frames from the mound.

The 12-run margin of victory marks the fifth time this season that the Knights have won a game by double digits. Charlotte will attempt to keep the bats hot and the wins coming with a six-game series at Gwinnett that begins Tuesday evening.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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