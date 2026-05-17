Buffalo Bisons Discounted Family Packs for Star Wars, Fathers Day

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







They are two of the must-attend games each season at Sahlen Field and now is your best chance to get locked in and save on both Star Wars Night and Father's Day at the ballpark!

Get ready for an jam-packed Bisons June schedule as we not only have our 17th annual Star Wars Night with Characters, Darth Maul Jerseys and a postgame Show and Fireworks Display on Saturday, June 13 against the Syracuse Mets (6:05 p.m.), but also Father's Day with Logo Baseball Giveaway and postgame Play Catch on the Field on Sunday, June 21 against the Charlotte Knights (1:05 p.m.). Two great ballpark traditions you won't want to miss!

There's no better time to get your tickets for these amazing events by saving money with a Star Wars Family Pack or a Father's Day Family Pack... each of which includes discounted tickets & food for the whole family PLUS a great gift... commemorative Laser Swords for Star Wars Night and either a 'Home Run Griller' BBQ Apron or Logo Grill Set for Fathers Day.

There is a limited number of Family Ticket Packs available for each game, so order yours today!

Star Wars Family Pack

4 Star Wars Night Tickets

4 Sahlen's Hot Dogs/Coca-Colas

1 Commemorative Laser Sword

Discounted Tickets/Food/Laser Swords can be added for larger families

ONLNY $112 | SAVINGS OF 25%

Father's Day Family Pack

4 Father's Day Tickets

4 Sahlen's Hot Dogs/Coca-Colas

YOUR CHOICE: HR Griller BBQ Apron or Logo Grill Set

Discounted Tickets/Food can be added for larger families

ONLNY $118 | SAVINGS OF 25%







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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