WooSox Game Information

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The WooSox will be off tomorrow before opening a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington Nationals) on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. Thank you.

Today's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward

DH Nate Eaton

3B Mikey Romero

RF Kristian Campbell

LF Allan Castro

SS Vinny Capra

2B Tsung-Che Cheng

C Jason Delay

1B Nathan Hickey

RHP Devin Sweet

MAY 17th WORCESTER (22-20) at BUFFALO (23-21) 1:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Devin Sweet (1-1, 4.50) vs. Buffalo Bisons RHP Austin Voth (1-0, 3.22)

Buffaloed - The Worcester Red Sox will be glad to say goodbye to Buffalo later this afternoon after the play the finale of their 6-game series against the Bisons today at 1:05 pm at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. The WooSox have lost the series no matter the outcome today as they trail, 4 games to 1 after having dropped the last three games in a row. It is only the second time the Sox have lost a 6-game series (April 14-19 they lost 5 of 6 at Nashville) and this current 3-game losing skid marks just the second time all season they have lost more than two in a row (their longest losing streak of the year was 5-games from April 14-18 in Nashville). Today's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

Results This Series - The Bisons clinched this series with a 2-0 victory yesterday afternoon in a game called after 41/2 innings due to rain. That came on the heels of 4-3 and 5-2 Buffalo wins on Thursday & Friday evenings respectively. Worcester's only win thus far came in game two on Wednesday, 6-2 after the Bisons took the series-opener on Tuesday, 7-2.

Stats This Series - Buffalo pitching has dominated this series. The Bisons staff, who have the lowest ERA in Triple-A at 3.72, have gone 4-1 with a 2.20 ERA vs. the WooSox this series (10 ER in 41 IP) while holding Sox batters to a .201 batting average. WooSox hitters are batting .201 (29-for-144) with only 4 2B, 2 HR, and 13 runs scored. Meanwhile, Worcester pitchers have a 4.14 ERA during this series (17 ER in 37 IP) with 4 HRA and 20 runs given up. Furthermore, the WooSox are batting just .143 with runners in scoring position in the five games thus far (5-for-35).

The Road Home - The WooSox will head back to Worcester following today's game and take their typical Monday off tomorrow before opening a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) this coming Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. The Sox and Wings will play Tuesday & Wednesday evenings at 6:05 pm, Thursday morning at 11:05 am in the second of three morning affairs this season at Polar Park, Friday night at 6:05 pm and then over next weekend on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. By the time that homestand is over, Worcester will have completed 36% of their home schedule.

WooSox Promotions During the Next Homestand at Polar Park from May 19-24 vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Tuesday, May 19, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; and Mental Health & Wellness Night, presented by YMCA of Central, MA.

Wednesday, May 20, 6:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Head & Neck Cancer Awareness Night; Albanian Heritage Night.

Thursday, May 21, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, May 22, 6:05 pm Star Wars UniBank Fireworks; Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

Saturday, May 23, 4:05 pm Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Ron Shelton, famous film director and screenwriter of legendary films like Bull Durham, based in part on his playing career as a Minor League infielder in the Baltimore Orioles system (including 1970 & '71 with the Rochester Red Wings), Cobb, Tin Cup, and White Men Can't Jump among others from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Bark in the Park, presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center of Worcester; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD.

Sunday, May 24, 1:05 pm Military Appreciation Day featuring the debut of WooSox patriotic jerseys, presented by T-Mobile; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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