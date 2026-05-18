Bulls Battle Back for Series Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Lawrenceville, GA --- Tatem Levins hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Dominic Niman recorded the save in his Triple-A debut as the Durham Bulls beat the Gwinnett Stripers 7-6 on Sunday at Gwinnett Field.

The Bulls (19-26) rallied from 5-0 and 6-1 down to Gwinnett (26-19) to win their second straight series. The Bulls' rally started in the fourth inning, scoring three times against Anthony Molina. Blake Sabol bounced a one-hop double over Aaron Schunk at first base to produce a run, followed by a two-run single from Tony Santa Maria.

Cooper Kinney singled home a fifth inning run to pull the Bulls to within 6-5.

In the eighth, after Cooper Kinney reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout by James Karinchak, Tatem Levins hit a two-run, opposite field homer to put Durham ahead for the first time.

Niman (S, 1) replaced Evan Reifert (W, 3-1) after two scoreless innings. Niman, added to the Bulls' roster before the game from High-A Bowling Green, allowed a one-out single and a two-out throwing error by Logan Davidson. But Niman induced a hard grounder to Santa Maria at third base to close out the Bulls' win.

Joe Boyle made his third major league rehab start, but lasted just 1 2/3 innings on 54 pitches. Boyle permitted four hits, four hits and five runs. Boyle gave up one in the first and four in the second.

Kinney went 3-4 to pace Durham's nine-hit attack.

The Bulls return home to take on the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday morning at 11:05 AM ET.

Notes: Niman joined the Bulls on Sunday morning from High-A Bowling Green, collecting his second career save. He last threw on Wednesday for the Hot Rods pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief... Kinney, who homered twice on Saturday night, ran his string of consecutive hits to six with a single, double and single on Sunday before striking out in the eighth, but still reaching on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Levins homered to put Durham on top... The Stripers lost a series for the first time since Opening Weekend when they were swept by Memphis.... The Nashville Sounds come to Durham on Tuesday morning, facing the Bulls for the first time this season. Nashville finished a six-game sweep over Iowa on Sunday, and check in winners of seven straight. The Sounds have moved into a second place tie, just one game behind first place Memphis.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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