Bulls Held to Three Hits in Loss at Gwinnett

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Lawrenceville, GA --- Carlos Carrasco threw 5 2/3 solid innings to lead the Gwinnett Stripers past the Durham Bulls 9-2 on Friday night at Gwinnett Field.

Carrasco (W, 1-1), a 112-game winner in major league baseball, shutout the Bulls (17-26) into the fifth before permitting a two-run homer to Brock Jones. By then, however, the Bulls trailed 7-2. Carrasco, now 39 years old, has logged over 14 years of service time in MLB and was a key starting pitcher in the Cleveland Indians' run to the 2016 World Series. A broken finger suffered in September that year prevented Carrasco from pitching in the postseason.

Logan Workman (L, 0-5) was pressured from the outset. Workman needed 78 pitches to throw three innings and saw 12 baserunners. After a first inning run scored on a two-out hit by Brett Wisely, five Stripers runs scored against Workman in the third. Brewer Hicklen homered, then four of the next five reached ahead of a two-run single by Nacho Alvarez to cap the nine-batter inning.

The Stripers (26-17) tacked on a run in the fourth against reliever KC Hunt, and two in the sixth to put the game away.

Durham mustered just three hits in the game. Jones' homer came after Tony Santa Maria's first Triple-A hit in the fifth inning. Carson Williams logged the other hit, a single in the first inning.

The series is tied 2-2 ahead of game five on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET. Brody Hopkins (0-3, 3.79) is slated to start against Elieser Hernandez (0-2, 5.17).

Notes: Cleveland is hosting a 10-year anniversary of its 2016 World Series runner-up team this weekend. Former Bulls outfielder Brandon Guyer is in attendance. Only a handful of players from that 2016 club are still playing, Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Carrasco, who started against the Bulls Friday night... Carrasco has made two relief appearances for Atlanta this season, and DFA'd after each game. He has re-signed as a free agent with Atlanta twice... Bulls backup catcher Bryan Broecker entered to pitch the eighth inning for Durham, his second pitching performance of the season and his career. Broecker recorded the final out on Opening Day in Charlotte, but on Friday night, Broecker retired the side in order and logged his first pro strikeout of DaShawn Keirsey.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

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