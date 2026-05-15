Storm Chasers, First Alert 6 WOWT Announce New Television Partnership

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and First Alert 6 WOWT Channel 6.6, a Gray Media station, have announced a new television broadcast partnership that will bring the remainder of the Storm Chasers' 2026 home schedule to the Omaha market. The final 54 Storm Chasers home games will air live from Werner Park on the New Golden Spike Sports and Entertainment Network, available on WOWT Channel 6.6 and Cox Cable Channel 127. The first broadcast is tonight, Friday, May 15, with a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch as the Storm Chasers host the Toledo Mud Hens.

"We are thrilled to partner with First Alert 6 WOWT and Gray Media in 2026," Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro said. "This relationship is a fully integrated marketing platform that will bring fans closer to the game, the players, and everything happening at Werner Park. We're excited to have every home game live on WOWT this season.

Fans can tune in over the air on Channel 6.6 or on Cox Cable Channel 127 to watch every remaining home game at Werner Park for the rest of the 2026 season, with each telecast coming on the air 5 minutes prior to the scheduled first pitch. All Storm Chasers games are also available via Bally Sports Live, MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB+, and audio of every game can be heard on News Talk 1290 KOIL and streamed live on Mixlr.

"We believe in local. Local matters and it always will," WOWT Vice President & General Manager Shannon Booth said. "We're fired-up about this first-of-its-kind partnership with the Storms Chasers. It highlights First Alert 6's ongoing commitment to the community. Let's play ball!"

Play-by-play broadcaster Nick Badders will call the action for all Storm Chasers broadcasts on WOWT. Now in his fourth season as the voice of the Storm Chasers, Badders joined the organization in January 2023 and handles play-by-play duties for all home and road games. The 2026 season marks his 10th year broadcasting professional baseball, his seventh in affiliated Minor League Baseball, and his sixth in the Kansas City Royals organization.

The Storm Chasers' next home game is tonight, Friday, May 15, at 7:05 p.m. CT against the Toledo Mud Hens at Werner Park. The full 2026 schedule can be found here, and single-game tickets are now available.







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