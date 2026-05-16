Toledo Wins, 3-2
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Tonight, on May 15, 2026, the Toledo Mud Hens won game 4, out of the 6-game series, 3-2 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Both Beau Brieske and Will Vest pitched for the Hens tonight in their rehab assignments. The ballgame featured some textbook baseball, with 9 clean innings played.
The Omaha Storm Chasers struck first. In the bottom of the 1st, John Rave doubled on a sharp line drive to left field. He then earned an extra 90 feet when he stole third base. The Storm Chasers put their first run on the board when Kameron Misner had an RBI ground out to second base. This allowed Rave to score and put them up 1-0 after 1 inning.
Toledo didn't stay down for long, not even allowing 3 outs between them and their first run. In the following half inning, the top of the 2nd, Toledo tied the game up. The inning started with Corey Julks hitting a single up the middle, becoming the first base runner of the game for the Hens. Then, Cal Stevenson walked with one out, moving Julks to second. Up next, Tyler Gentry hit an RBI single past the third baseman. Julks scored from second and tied the game at 1-1.
Toledo added onto the score next, starting with Max Clark. He had an infield single up the middle to short stop. Then, Eduardo Valencia hammered a ball to deep left field, the ball falling right under the scoreboard. This homer scored himself and Clark, putting the Hens up 3-1.
Omaha responded in the bottom of the 7th. Kameron Misner singled on a ground ball to right field and Drew Waters walked, putting runners on first and second. Then, Brett Squires hit a sky-high fly ball down the right field foul line, moving Misner up 90 feet, putting runners now at first and third. Up next another sac fly was hit by Dustin Dickerson. His ball went to right field, which allowed Misner to tag up and score. This put the score at 3-2 (Hens) after 7 innings of baseball.
Even with the Storm Chasers making a last-ditch effort in the bottom half of the 9th, the Hens still pulled away with a victory. Tonight's win put the overall series record at 2-2, with 2 games remaining. Both teams will be back tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m.
Notables:
Hitting-
Eduardo Valencia
1-4 (HR, 2 RBI, R)
Pitching-
Troy Watson
W, 5.0 IP
2H, 1 ER, 0 SO
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