RailRiders Avoid Shutout in Loss to Syracuse
Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-2 to the Syracuse Mets Friday night at PNC Field. Oswaldo Cabrera knocked in the RailRiders only runs of the game.
Mets' Yonny Hernández smashed a solo shot in the top of the second inning for the first run of the game. Ben Rortvedt and Nick Morabito each drove in one for a 3-0 advantage. In the fourth, Pache smoked a home of his on to add insurance for Syracuse.
The visitors tacked on more as former RailRider Ben Rortvedt homered to start off the seventh. Three walks and two errors allowed another three runs to score for an 8-0 lead.
SWB would not be shutout out, providing some offense in the next inning. Ali Sánchez, Kenedy Corona, and George Lombard Jr. each earned a walk to load the bases. Oswaldo Cabrera followed up with a two-run base knock to put the RailRiders on the board. It was 8-2 and that's where it ended.
Dom Hamel (L, 1-6) tossed a quality start allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits. Mets #13 prospect Zach Thornton (W, 1-1) stunned in six shutout frames. Major League Rehabber AJ Minter finished the contest with a clean inning of work.
The RailRiders continue their series with Syracuse on Star Wars Night on Saturday at PNC Field. The Yankees have scheduled Gerrit Cole to pitch on a Major League rehab assignment. The Mets are set to start righty Xzavion Curry. First pitch is slated for 6:05 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 22-19
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