Stripers' Pitching Strikes out 13 Bulls Behind Sizzling Bats in 9-2 Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia- Carlos Carrasco tossed 5.2 innings of two-run ball to aid an explosive offensive performance as the Gwinnett Stripers (26-17) defeated the Durham Bulls (17-26) 9-2 on Friday night at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers evened the series at 2-2.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers quickly scored on Bulls starter Logan Workman (L, 0-5) with a first-inning RBI single by Brett Wisely to make it 1-0. Gwinnett broke things open with a five-run third inning where all nine Stripers hitters came to the dish. The inning started with a solo homer crushed off the bat of Brewer Hicklen (8) for the second time this series. Runs were then driven in by Luke Williams, Jim Jarvis and Nacho Alvarez Jr. to make it 6-0 Stripers. Another Gwinnett run came in the fourth with an RBI groundout from Chadwick Tromp. Carrasco's only blemish came on a two-run homer by Brock Jones (4) in fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, the Stripers added two final runs via base hits by DaShawn Keirsey Jr.and Tromp.

Key Contributors: Wisely (3-for-5, double, RBI) and Hicklen (2-for-4, homer, RBI) continued their hot hitting with multi-hit nights. Following 5.2 innings (3 H, 2 ER, 6 SO) from Carrasco (W, 1-1), Anderson Pilar and Hayden Harris combined on 3.1 scoreless innings and seven punch-outs. For Durham, Jones (1-for-1, HR, 2 RBI) drove in the only Bulls runs.

Noteworthy: Wisely and Hicklen are hitting combined .350 (28-for-80) in the month of May with 13 extra-base hits. Stripers' pitchers struck out 13-plus batters for the seventh time this season.

Next Game (Saturday, May 16): Gwinnett Stripers vs Durham Bulls, 6:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Salute to Armed Forces Night, featuring a 2025 Armed Forces Replica Jersey Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola). Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.