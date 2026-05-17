Chaparro, Pinckney Combine for Three RBI in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a sun-soaked Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching above 80 degrees, the Rochester Red Wings (25- 20) looked to pick up three straight wins in the series finale against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (20-25). The Red Wings' offense was led by 1B Andrés Chaparro, who drove in two RBI, totaling eight runs driven in this series from the Venezuelan native. LF Dylan Crews additionally shot two doubles to the wall for the Red Wings' bats. RHP Luis Perales and company shut out the IronPigs for Rochester's second consecutive and fifth total shutout of the season.

After several scoreless innings, LF Dylan Crews contributed heavily towards Rochester striking first in the bottom of the fourth. The former No. 2 overall pick led off with a ground-rule double to right field, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on an eventful line-drive single from 1B Andres Chaparro. Chaparro drove the ball directly to third base, and Crews pumped the brakes on his progress home after the ball reached his glove, but it was not fully grasped as the ball rolled past, and Crews scampered home to put the Red Wings up 1-0. Rochester's offensive activity proceeded following a DH Robert Hassell III groundball to second, which led to a fielding error, sending Chaparro to third base. On the next pitch, RF Andrew Pinckney smashed an RBI single to right field, inviting Chaparro home to extend the Red Wings' lead to 2-0.

After a quiet offensive performance from the IronPigs, they loaded the bases on two walks and an error in the top of the eighth. RHP Jack Sinclair recovered by inducing a 6-4-3 double play to retire the side, halting Lehigh Valley's best scoring opportunity of the night and maintaining momentum for the Wings. In the bottom of the eighth, Crews recorded his second double of the afternoon and later scored on a double by Chaparro, extending the Wings' lead to 3-0. LHP Erik Tolman entered to close out the game for Rochester, striking out two batters and inducing a groundout to secure the Wings' third shutout of the series.

The Venezuelan-born righty Luis Perales began pitching for Rochester this afternoon. In 4.2 innings of work, Perales allowed four hits and a strikeout, while holding Lehigh Valley scoreless. RHP Andre Granillo replaced Perales due to injury with two outs in the fifth. The former St. Louis Cardinal pitched 0.1 of an inning with a strikeout on the one batter he faced. Rehabbing RHP Cole Henry came in to pitch in the top of the sixth. The former second-round pick pitched 1.0 inning and allowed two hits, facing five batters. RHP Luke Young made his second appearance of the series after replacing Henry in the seventh. Young faced three batters in 1.0 inning of work with one strikeout, leading to Jack Sinclair replacing him early in the eighth. After walking two consecutive batters, Sinclair quickly bounced back with a strikeout and a 96 MPH sinker that led to a double play, avoiding late trouble for Rochester. The UCF alum pitched 1.0 inning and threw one strikeout on 23 pitches thrown. Southpaw Erik Tolman closed for Rochester, and in 1.0 innings of work, he struck out two out of the three batters he faced.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 1B Andrés Chaparro. The Venezuelan native went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single, and two RBI, his 23rd and 24th of the season, helping power the Wings to a 3-0 victory over the IronPigs. After logging three hits Saturday, this is the first time Chaparro has notched back-to-back three-hit games since May 9 & 10 in 2024 with Triple-A Reno (ARI).

Rochester will have Monday off before traveling to Worcester for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. RHP Andry Lara is expected to take the mound for the Red Wings against WooSox southpaw Raymond Burgos.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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