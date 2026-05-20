Knights Play Long Ball in 5-4 Victory

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Charlotte Knights opened up their road trip on Tuesday night with an impressive 5-4 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers. Charlotte belted four Home Runs and held off a furious late rally by Gwinnett for their second consecutive victory.

Jacob Gonzalez, the International League's Player of the Week, crushed a leadoff Home Run in the top of the second inning to open the scoring. The blast was Gonzalez's league-leading 15th of the season. Braden Montgomery made the score 2-0 in the third with an RBI double that plated Rikuu Nishida.

The Home Runs continued in the fourth. Oliver Dunn and Korey Lee hit back-to-back solo shots before Austin Hays drilled what turned out to be the game-winning homer in the fifth.

Jonathan Cannon fired four scoreless innings before allowing his first run in the home half of the fifth. The Stripers rallied for one in the sixth and added two more in the seventh to cut the Knights advantage to one run.

Adisyn Coffey, Chris Murphy, and Ben Peoples all worked out of trouble unscathed down the stretch. Gwinnett had the tying run thrown out at the plate, by Gonzalez, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Lee finished 3-for-4 and Nishida delivered a pair of hits from the leadoff spot. Dunn was pulled in the eighth inning as the Knights third-baseman was traded mid-game to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Charlotte and Gwinnett will take the field on Wednesday at 6:35pm ET for game two of the series.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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