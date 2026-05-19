Iowa Cubs Begin Six-Game Homestand against Memphis

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Between Dog Day and Japan Night, the I-Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they continue International League play. The Food of the Homestand will be BBQ Pizza, Hot Honey Dog and Memphis Gold BBQ Wings in the suites and lounge.

Tuesday, May 19 is the Iowa Cubs first Dog Day of the season, presented By Iowa ARL, Star 102.5, Tito's Vodka, Paws and Pints, Bone-A-Patreat, and Flooring America. Bring man's best friend to the ballpark for a day of fun! A Dog Parade will take place approximately 15 minutes after gates open at 5:30 PM. Head to the first base side of the seating bowl to participate. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans will receive a candle that is shaped like a hot dog and is hot dog scented.

Wednesday, May 20 is highlighted by our Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday, May 21 we will take the field for the first time this season as the Iowa Oaks. Join us as we go back to our roots and don the iconic powder blue uniforms as a tribute to our history.

Friday, May 22 features Japan Night Presented by Japan America Society of Iowa; Sister Cities. In partnership with Sister Cities and the Japan America Society of Iowa, we are bringing a traditional calligraphy artist and a Japanese drum group to perform. Be sure to stick around postgame for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom.

On Saturday, May 23 come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. We'll provide the baseballs, you bring the energy!

To wrap up the homestand on Sunday May 24, join us at Principal Park for Princess Day! Your favorite fairytale princesses will be around the ballpark for the game.

Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, May 19: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, May 20: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Thursday, May 21: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Friday, May 22: 7:08 P.M.

Saturday, May 23: 6:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Sunday, May 24: 1:08 P.M.







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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