WooSox Game Information

Published on May 14, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

1B Nick Sogard

DH Vinny Capra

CF Nate Eaton

LF Kristian Campbell

2B Anthony Seigler

3B Mikey Romero

RF Allan Castro

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

C Jason Delay

LHP Jake Bennett

MAY 14th WORCESTER (22-17) at BUFFALO (20-21) 6:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.86) vs. Buffalo Bisons RHP Chad Dallas (0-2, 3.60)

Bisons and Sabres Tonight in Buffalo - While the Buffalo Sabres, playing in their first NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in 15 years, host the Montreal Canadiens in pivotal Game 5 of their tied Eastern Conference Semifinals at 7:00 pm tonight at KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo, less than half a mile away, the Buffalo Bisons will be hosting the Worcester Red Sox one hour earlier (6:05 pm) in game three of their 6-game series at Sahlen Field. Bisons fans will certainly be keeping one eye on the field at Sahlen and one eye (or ear) peeled to the action down the road at a rockin' KeyBank Center. WooSox fans can listen to the ballgame back home on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Bennett Back - LHP Jake Bennett, who was optioned back to Worcester from Boston on May 8 after spending a successful week that included two solid starts for the Red Sox at Fenway Park, will make his first WooSox start tonight since April 22. Bennett, 25, started last Thursday night's Red Sox game (May 7) against the Rays, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing 3 runs, but he was not involved in the decision. The left-hander made two starts for Boston, his Major League debut, allowing five runs across 10.1 innings with four strikeouts. He has made five starts for Worcester this season, going 2-1 with a 0.86 ERA (2 ER/21.0 IP), three walks, 16 strikeouts, a 0.71 WHIP, and a .162 opponent batting average (12-for-74) and was among the International League leaders in ERA, WHIP, and BA Against at the time of his callup. Originally selected by the Washington Nationals in the second round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, the Oklahoma native was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the Nationals on December 15, 2025. He owns a 2.43 ERA (43 ER/159.1 IP) with 153 strikeouts in 39 career minor league games (38 starts).

Two-Timers - Worcester's 6-2 win last night - following their 7-2 defeat in the series-opener on Tuesday - enabled the WooSox to avoid losing 3 straight for what would have been only the second time all season. Their season-high 5-game losing streak from April 14-18 (all those in Nashville) still marks the only time Worcester has dropped more than two games in a row.

Alone (barely) at the Top (of the IL East anyway) - Worcester is still alone in 1st-place in the International League East division with their 22-17 record. Scranton/WB, Rochester, and Jacksonville are all 1-game behind while Syracuse is 11/2 games back. Bufalo is 20-21 on the year and 3 GB of the front-running WooSox. Worcester has been alone or had a share of first since April 30. Memphis & Gwinnett are tied for 1st-place in the IL West division as they share the overall league lead with their 25-16 records. Worcester is 2-games behind those two clubs. Only the team with the best overall record in the 20-team International League will receive the one playoff berth that comes with winning the 1st half of the season (the first half - 75 games - ends on June 21). The overall 1st-place finisher in the 2nd half plays the 1st half winner in the IL Playoffs from September 22-24 with a berth in the Triple-A National Championship Game on September 26 in Las Vegas at stake.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 14-for-48, .292 in his last 13 games with 3 2B, 1 HR, 5 BB, 2 SB, 9 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 25 of his last 30 games (32-for-113, .283) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 11 of his last 13 games (17-for-46, .370) with 6 2B, 2 HR, 11 BB, 15 runs scored and has hit safely in 21 of his last 25 games (30-for-89, .337) with 10 2B, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 29 runs scored. Is 2nd in the International League with his .455 OBP, 6th in OPS (.997), is tied for 6th in the league with 10 doubles, and 6th with 31 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Last 16 games is 19-for-64, .297 with 5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, and 8 runs scored.

Anthony Seigler Had his 7-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. Hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (12-for-28, .429) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Nick Sogard Had his 5-game hitting streak end on Tuesday but had 2 walks and a SF. Hit safely in 6 of his last 7 games (9-for-25, .360) with 4 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 7 BB, and 5 runs. Last 17 games is 20-for-59, .339 with 6 2B, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 20 BB, and 15 runs scored. He has reached base safely in 31 of his 35 games this season. Leads the league with 35 walks.

Braiden Ward Has hit in 7 of his last 9 games (8-for-27, .296) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 8 runs, and 11 SB. Has been hit by pitch 12 times in his 26 games played to lead the league. Also leads league in Stolen Bases (20).

Tayron Guerrero In 12 relief appearances has allowed 2 runs in 15.2 IP. Is tied for 7th in the International League with 3 SV.

Tommy Kahnle In his last 8 relief appearances he has gone 1 scoreless inning in each - 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 10 SO.

Kyle Keller Has allowed 2 ER in his last 12.1 IP (8 relief appearances).







International League Stories from May 14, 2026

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