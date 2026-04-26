Make That 5 in a Row

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







April 26 2026 the Toledo Mud Hens squared off against the Omaha Storm Chasers for the last time before getting back on the road, where they won, 2-1. On the crisp Sunday afternoon Bryan Sammons took the mound for Toledo where he had a season high of six strikeouts, leading his team to the 5th win of the week.

The scoring started early in the game, beginning in the top of the second. Abraham Toro singled on a line drive to left field. Then Josh Rojas tripled on a ground ball to right field, allowing Abraham to score. This put the Storm Chasers up by 1 run after two innings (1-0).

For the next 3 innings, the game settled down. Sammons had Omaha locked down, not allowing any more runs. While their bullpen went to work and kept the Hens scoreless.

Toledo was the team to start things up again. In the bottom of the 5th Cal Stevenson walked. He then moved to second on a walk from Ritter and to third on a 6-4-3 double play hit by Malgeri. Max Clark then stepped up to the plate with 2 outs and he hit a deep ball to the right field corner. This easily scored Stevenson from third and tied the ball game at 1-1.

Toledo decided they would be the decision makers of this game and have the last say. In the bottom of the 8th. Max Clark walked on a 7 pitch at bat. He then stole his 8th base of the season to gain 90 feet. With Clark on second Gage Workman was now up to bat. He tattooed a long ball off the right field wall, earning himself a triple and an RBI. Clark scored, putting the Hens up 2-1 after 8 innings of baseball.

This is where the score stood for the remainder of the game, where the Hens held the Storm Chasers to only one run. Both teams utilized their bullpens at length today. Omaha used 6 pitchers, with none going longer than 2 innings. Toledo used 5 pitchers, however Sammons pitched a good chunk of the game. The Hens will have their off-day tomorrow, where they begin their travel towards Columbus. There they will play in a six game series against the Clippers. The first matchup is set for Tuesday at 6:15 P.M.

Notables:

Hitting-

Gage Workman

1 - 3 (3B, BB, RBI)

Max Clark

1-3 (2B, BB, RBI, R, SB)

Pitching-

Bryan Sammons

4.2 IP (2 H, 1 ER, 6 SO)







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

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