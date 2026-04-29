RailRiders Erase Five-Run Deficit, Outdistance Buffalo
Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied to beat the Buffalo Bisons 9-6 on Tuesday evening at PNC Field. Buffalo built a five-run lead in the first, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game after three and took the lead in the fifth to secure the series opener.
The Bisons sent all nine hitters to the plate in the top of the first, scoring five runs on three hits and an error. Riley Tirotta opened the scoring with a single that plated Carlos Mendoza. Willie MacIver singled in a pair to extend the lead. An errant throw on a potential inning-ending brought home two additional runs for a 5-0 Buffalo edge.
Spencer Jones lined a 345-foot solo home run off MLB rehabber Jose Berrios to start the bottom of the first to narrow the deficit to four.
The RailRiders tacked on two more in the second. Payton Henry singled, Duke Ellis doubled, and Duncan Pastore walked to load the bases with two outs. Jones singled in a pair to cut the Bisons' advantage to 5-3.
Seth Brown launched a game-tying, two-run home run in the bottom of the third. The 432-foot shot to center was his third of the season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre forged ahead in the fifth. Henry drilled a three-run, opposite-field blast to right off reliever Adam Macko. The 358-foot poke to right, Henry's third of the season, gave the RailRiders an 8-5 lead.
Buffalo got one back in the top of the eighth, but Jones' second homer of the game capped the scoring in the bottom of the inning at 9-6.
Zach Messenger worked three scoreless innings behind De Los Santos while the offense mounted the comeback. Yovanny Cruz (4-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless for the win. Danny Watson earned his first hold of the season, and Harrison Cohen shut the door in the ninth for his first save. Adam Macko (2-2) took the loss after allowing Henry's home run in the fifth.
Eight out of nine RailRiders reached base, paced by three-hit games from Jones and Henry.
Game two of this series is set for Wednesday evening at 6:35 P.M. Carlos Lagrange, the New York Yankees' #2 prospect, takes the mound for the RailRiders against the Bisons and Austin Voth. For more details, tickets, or promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
15- 12
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