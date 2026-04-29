Indians at Redbirds Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Tuesday night's contest at the Memphis Redbirds has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split 7.0-inning doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:05 PM ET with Game 2 starting about 30 minutes after the final out.

The Indians and Redbirds are scheduled for a six-game series this week through Sunday, May 3. The two teams split last season's lone series, 3-3 at AutoZone Park.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.