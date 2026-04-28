Bats Open Series with 5-1 Win at Omaha

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats kicked off their six-game road series against the Omaha Storm Chasers positively, beating Omaha 5-1 in the opening game on Tuesday afternoon. Darren McCaughan tossed a quality start to help limit the Storm Chaser offense, while the Bats were aggressive on offense with five steals and nine hits on the game.

McCaughan (W, 3-1) surrendered the first run of the game in the first inning, letting up an RBI double to give Omaha the early lead. The Bats took the lead in the third, with Ivan Johnson stealing both second and third, allowing Blake Dunn to hit him home with an RBI single. Dunn stole second himself, then Edwin Arroyo flied an RBI double to give Louisville the 2-1 lead.

The Bats extended their lead in the fifth, with Hector Rodriguez flying his fifth home run of the season with a solo shot to right field to make it 3-1. McCaughan also ended his outing in the sixth, finishing with five strikeouts while allowing one run on four hits through six innings.

Noelvi Marte continued his hot streak at the plate, scoring two more runs on an RBI single in the eighth to further the margin to 5-1. Marte also stole a base for the sixth game in a row, which is the longest such streak by a Bat since Zack Cozart swiped a bag in seven straight games in 2010. Marte finished 2-3 from the plate with a walk.

Andrew Chafin, Kyle Nicolas, and Zach Maxwell each tossed scoreless innings of relief, with Maxwell retiring two batters by strikeout to clinch the victory. The Bats improve to 17-11 on the season, marking the most games they have been above .500 so far this season.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 29, 11:05 a.m. E.T. at Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (2-2, 4.84) vs. Storm Chasers RHP Stephen Kolek (0-0, 3.00)







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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