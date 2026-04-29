Ewing Nearly Hits for Cycle in Triple-A Debut, Lifts Syracuse over Lehigh Valley 10-4 Tuesday

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









A.J. Ewing is congratulated in the Syracuse Mets dugout

(Syracuse Mets) A.J. Ewing is congratulated in the Syracuse Mets dugout(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - In his Triple-A debut, A.J. Ewing sparked the Syracuse Mets offense in a 10-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Ewing reached base three times, scored three runs, and finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Syracuse (14-13) wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Leading off, Ewing ripped a triple to left-center field in his first Triple-A at-bat. After Nick Morabito was hit by a pitch and stole second, Christian Arroyo launched a three-run homer to center field, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley (16-12) answered in the second. Christian Cairo worked a walk before Carter Kieboom blasted a two-run home run, trimming the Syracuse lead to 3-2.

The IronPigs tied the game in the third when Sergio Alcántara reached on a single and later scored on an RBI base hit by Otto Kemp, evening the score at 3-3.

Lehigh Valley grabbed the lead in the fourth. Kieboom doubled and Liover Peguero singled to put runners at the corners before Óscar Mercado lifted a sacrifice fly, putting the IronPigs in front, 4-3.

Syracuse answered in the bottom of the fourth when Cristian Pache crushed a solo home run to left field, tying the game, 4-4.

The Mets took the lead back in the fifth. Yonny Hernández was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a balk before Ewing worked a walk. After a walk by Morabito loaded the bases, a passed ball allowed Hernández to score, putting Syracuse ahead, 5-4.

Syracuse added insurance in the sixth. Pache singled and moved to third on an error before Yonny Hernández lifted a sacrifice fly, stretching the lead to 6-4.

In the seventh, Ewing singled to begin the inning and came around to score when Ryan Clifford crushed a two-run homer, his fifth of the season to tie for the team lead, extending the advantage to 8-4.

The Mets put the game away in the eighth. After singles by Pache and Ben Rortvedt, Ewing lined a two-run double to left field, capping a three-hit night and stretching the lead to 10-4.

On the mound, Brandon Waddell started for Syracuse and allowed four runs over three and one-third innings. Carlos Guzman earned the win with two and two-thirds scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Joey Gerber, Daniel Duarte, and Anderson Severino combined for three shutout innings to close it out.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Lehigh Valley on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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