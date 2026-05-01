Syracuse Walks It off in Extras to Complete Doubleheader Sweep of Lehigh Valley

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets douse catcher Ben Rortvedt

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets douse catcher Ben Rortvedt(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A dominant 7-0 shutout in game one and a 4-3 extra-inning walk-off win in game two lifted the Syracuse Mets to a doubleheader sweep of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

In the opener, Syracuse (16-13) jumped out early and never looked back. The Mets struck first in the bottom of the first when Christian Arroyo delivered an RBI single to score A.J. Ewing and make it 1-0.

Syracuse broke the game open in the third. Ewing singled, Nick Morabito was hit by a pitch, and Arroyo singled to load the bases. A pair of runs came home on a forceout and throwing error, and Vidal Bruján later scored on a Ji Hwan Bae double to extend the lead to 4-0. Shortly after, Hayden Senger added an RBI single, pushing the advantage to 5-0.

The Mets added two more runs in the fifth. Arroyo singled and scored on a Bruján double, and Senger brought home another run on a groundout, stretching the lead to 7-0.

On the mound, Jack Wenninger started and delivered a season high five and two-thirds scoreless innings, walked just one batter and struck out seven IronPigs. Jonathan Pintaro followed and recorded the final four outs, finishing off the shutout.

In game two, Syracuse walked it off in extras for a 4-3 win. After three scoreless innings, the Mets got on the board in the fourth when Ji Hwan Bae doubled home Vidal Bruján to make it 1-0.

The Mets added another run in the fifth. A.J. Ewing singled and later scored on a Nick Morabito double, extending the lead to 2-0.

Lehigh Valley (16-15) rallied in the sixth. A sacrifice fly and an RBI single tied the game at 2-2, and the IronPigs grabbed the lead in the eighth on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.

Syracuse answered in the bottom of the eighth. With the automatic runner at second, Morabito scored on a Vidal Bruján double to even the game at 3-3 and send it to the ninth.

After the Mets held Lehigh Valley in the top half, they completed the comeback in the bottom of the ninth. Ji Hwan Bae started the inning at second, moved to third on a bunt, and scored when Ben Rortvedt lined a walk-off single to center field, sealing the 4-3 win and the doubleheader sweep.

Syracuse continues its homestand on Friday night. Right-hander Bryce Conley is slated to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Ryan Cusick for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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