May 5-10 Promotions Announced

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will present "A Merry Month of May" beginning with a six-game homestand Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10, against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

On "508 Day," when Worcester's area code is also the date, Grateful Dead UniBank Fireworks cap a Friday evening on which the WooSox transform into "The Art of the Woo," with colorful uniforms depicting Worcester's artistic culture.

"Deuces Wild" returns for the second time on Saturday, May 9, when fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 waters, and $2 12-oz drafts. The popular "Saturday in the Park" promotion debuted April 25.

The weekend wraps Sunday, May 10, with a special Mother's Day brunch attended by two WooSox players to be named later and the Central MASScots.

The homestand starts on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:05 p.m., with a Tail-Waggin' Tuesday (when dogs are allowed) and a Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana, when fans can enjoy a "Whopping Walking Taco" and a margarita for $15.

Wednesday, May 6, is a special morning game at 11:05 a.m., which allows children from the region to enjoy an educational field trip to Polar Park. The STEM Day is presented by AbbVie.

Thursday, May 7, is a 6:05 p.m. start featuring a Clinton Town Takeover and Nurses Appreciation Night, presented by Salmon Health.

Tickets are available at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office located at 100 Madison Street, or by calling (508) 500-8888.

On Friday, May 8, the WooSox will honor local mural painters and artisans, including the content creators behind the social media-famous "ArtButMakeItSports" accounts on X, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky. "Art of the Woo" merchandise goes on sale online this Sunday, May 3, and in the WooSox Team Store located at 100 Madison Street on Tuesday, May 5.

For an additional fee, fans who purchase "Art of the Woo" jerseys can have them customized by a Team Store associate.

The weekend also features the National Baseball Poetry Festival, which brings many of the best baseball poets in the country to Worcester every season.

On Saturday, fans can find 12-oz Coors Light drafts for $2 at the Surfside Sundeck, Home Plate Bar, and the Harpoon Bar, as well as 12-oz Masshole Light Lagers for $2 at the Wormtown Kiosk and Wonder Bar. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs throughout the park, including George's Coney Island. Additionally, $2 Polar waters will be available.

The WooSox will limit fans to four hot dogs and two beers per person, per transaction, and will deny sales to any fan who has had enough.

Saturday, May 9 also features the second edition of the 2026 Larry Lucchino Writers Series, a free luncheon at 12:30 p.m. for fans who have a ticket to the 4:05 p.m. game.

Trailblazer Justine Siegal will discuss her new role as the first commissioner of the Women's Professional Baseball League, which comprises four teams (Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco) and will begin play in August in Springfield, IL.

Siegal was the first woman to coach a men's professional baseball team (Brockton Rox in 2009), first woman to throw batting practice to a Major League Baseball team (Cleveland Indians in 2011), and first woman coach to be employed by a big-league team (Oakland Athletics in 2015).

Saturday is also Brain Tumor Awareness Day, which begins with a two-mile awareness walk around the neighborhood at 1:30 p.m. After the game, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation will present a lantern ceremony on the field that pays tribute to brain tumor survivors, those in the battle, and those we have lost to brain tumors.

Fans can participate in the walk and the lantern ceremony by purchasing their tickets at gofevo.com/event/pbtf26. The WooSox will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of these ticket packages to PBTF.

Additionally, Saturday is Workers Credit Union AR Day, and after the game, all games can enjoy a Sunset Catch on the Field.

Before the 1:05 p.m. game Sunday, May 10, the Mother's Day brunch on the newly renovated Hanover Deck features a pair of WooSox players who, from 11:30-11:45 a.m., will personally deliver flowers and cards (signed by WooSox players) to mothers in attendance.

Meanwhile, youngsters will meet the Central MASScots--Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth--who will lead a cardmaking station for moms.

From noon to 2 p.m., families can enjoy a brunch buffet that includes waffles, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, breakfast potatoes, a yogurt bar, fresh fruit, finger sandwiches, and pasta salad.

WooSox photographers will take family photos with the mascots in front of a WooSox backdrop and will send the digital copy to fans at no additional cost.

Ticket packages--which include the brunch--are $55 for adults and $39 for children and can be purchased at gofevo.com/event/woosoxmothers.

After the game, Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases.

The "Art of the Woo" is the first of three new "alternate identities" to debut in 2026: The Worcester Kelley Squares follow on Saturday, June 27, and the Pawtucket Hot Wieners pay tribute to the club's 50 years in Pawtucket on PawSox Heritage Day, Saturday, July 25.

To view the WooSox' full 2026 promotional schedule, visit woosox.com.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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